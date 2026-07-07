Days Of Our Lives Legend Deidre Hall Once Starred In A Batman-Esque Superhero Series

You probably know Deidre Hall for her 50-year stint as Dr. Marlena Evans on "Days of Our Lives." What you may not remember, though, is that she also once played a superhero in a parody of the Adam West "Batman" series.

"Electra Woman and Dyna Girl" was created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for "The Krofft Supershow," a children's variety show broadcast on ABC in the 1970s. Electra Woman's adventures were a regular segment on the show, airing in 12-minute installments that each formed half of a two-part story. Hall starred as Electra Woman, real name Lori, alongside Judy Strangis as her sidekick Dyna Girl, aka Judy. By day, these crimefighters were reporters for a magazine, but, in a flash of light, they could "Electra-Change" into their red and gold costumes, head to their underground ElectraBase, and jump into the ElectraCar.

That underground headquarters and specialized car were far from the only similarities between "Electra Woman and Dyna Girl" and the 1960s "Batman" show. Where Batman and Robin had Alfred, Electra Woman and Dyna Girl were assisted by Frank Heflin (Norman Alden), a vaguely British computer genius who knew the duo's secret identities. Together, the two superheroes faced a colorful rogues gallery of their own, including the Sorcerer, Ali Baba, and the Spider Lady, whose costume could not have been a more obvious parody of Marvel's Spider-Man.