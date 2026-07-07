FX 'Secretly' Debuted Archer After An Episode Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

FX first premiered "Archer" with almost no advertising at all. The time slot — specifically September 17, 2009, at 10:30 p.m. – was listed as "To Be Announced" in that evening's TV Guide. FX informed only a handful of critics ahead of time; Jonathan Toomey at the TV Squad told readers about FX's programming stunt a day in advance, encouraging viewers to give the show a try.

The episode aired immediately after the Season 5 premiere of FX's hit show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Over 2.2 million viewers tuned in to the "Always Sunny" episode; while FX never released the official viewership numbers for the "Archer" pilot, enough viewers appeared to have stuck around for it to keep the network satisfied. FX continued with its plan to release Season 1 of "Archer" in January 2010.

When the pilot episode, "Mole Hunt," premiered again, it drew in 1.8 million viewers, and the 10-episode debut season brought in an average of 1 million weekly viewers. "Archer" was renewed for Season 2 before the first season even finished its run.