Robin Williams' Final TV Role Was In A Short-Lived Sitcom With Sarah Michelle Gellar

What happens when Buffy the Vampire Slayer teams up with the Genie from "Aladdin"? You get a middling comedy about a marketing firm. At least, that was the case when Robin Williams teamed up with Sarah Michelle Gellar for what would end up being the iconic comedy star's final on-screen TV role in "The Crazy Ones."

The show follows the foibles of a Chicago ad agency established by eccentric marketing genius Simon Roberts (Robin Williams) and his highly driven, hyper-organized (read: Type-A) daughter Sydney (Sarah Michelle Gellar). "The Crazy Ones" had a strong supporting cast, and the group felt confident and fun from day one — which is never a given. It was initially received well by audiences and critics alike.

However, the office setting was a little repetitive, and some of the episodes were duds. As the season played out, the initial enthusiasm cooled, leading to a cancellation before Season 2 was even a question. The first and only season of the show premiered on September 26, 2013, and ran through April 17 of the following year, wrapping up just a few months before Robin Williams died at 63 years old.