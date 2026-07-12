Robin Williams' Final TV Role Was In A Short-Lived Sitcom With Sarah Michelle Gellar
What happens when Buffy the Vampire Slayer teams up with the Genie from "Aladdin"? You get a middling comedy about a marketing firm. At least, that was the case when Robin Williams teamed up with Sarah Michelle Gellar for what would end up being the iconic comedy star's final on-screen TV role in "The Crazy Ones."
The show follows the foibles of a Chicago ad agency established by eccentric marketing genius Simon Roberts (Robin Williams) and his highly driven, hyper-organized (read: Type-A) daughter Sydney (Sarah Michelle Gellar). "The Crazy Ones" had a strong supporting cast, and the group felt confident and fun from day one — which is never a given. It was initially received well by audiences and critics alike.
However, the office setting was a little repetitive, and some of the episodes were duds. As the season played out, the initial enthusiasm cooled, leading to a cancellation before Season 2 was even a question. The first and only season of the show premiered on September 26, 2013, and ran through April 17 of the following year, wrapping up just a few months before Robin Williams died at 63 years old.
Robin Williams was more than an on-screen father for Sarah Michelle Gellar
After Robin Williams' death, there was a flood of actors who remembered the late great actor on social media. The one who stood out, though? Sarah Michelle Gellar. She had just wrapped up playing William's daughter in "The Crazy Ones," and it turned out the feelings from that experience extended to behind the camera.
In her public statement to People following Williams' death, Gellar called him "the Father I had always dreamed of having," adding that her kids called him "Uncle Robin" and her life was a better place because of knowing the iconic actor. She added, "There are not enough adjectives to describe the light he was, to anyone that ever had the pleasure to meet him. I will miss him everyday, but I know the memory of him will live on. And to his family, I thank them for letting us know him and seeing the joy they brought him. Us crazy ones love you. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference."
"The Crazy Ones" is an interesting ending point for William's career. While it's appropriate that the comedy icon ended with a light-hearted sitcom, the actor's role as the eccentric owner of a marketing company was a far cry from the "Happy Days" episode that introduced his genius to the world and launched such a legendary career.