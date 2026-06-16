Robin Williams' Famous Happy Days Episode Was Not Meant To Launch A Mork & Mindy Spin-Off

An entire generation was introduced to Robin Williams through "Happy Days" in the Season 5 episode "My Favorite Orkan." Williams began his expansive TV career as Mork from Ork, an alien whom Richie (Ron Howard) encounters after seeing a flying saucer at Arnold's Drive-In. The episode spawned a spin-off series, "Mork & Mindy," which premiered seven months after the Orkan made his debut on "Happy Days." Contrary to popular belief, this episode was not envisioned as a backdoor pilot, but its acclaim helped successfully launch the career of one of Hollywood's greatest entertainers of all time.

Initially envisioned as a one-off episode, "My Favorite Orkan" was conceived after "Happy Days" creator Garry Marshall took his son to see the original "Star Wars," leading to the development of an episode capitalizing on the sci-fi craze of the 1970s. Brian Levant, who served as story editor on "Happy Days" and executive producer of the final season of "Mork & Mindy," reflected on the plan with Gizmodo: "Garry Marshall walked in one morning, all peppy, and he goes, 'Scotty had a great idea!' Scotty was his eight-year-old son. 'Let's put a spaceman on "Happy Days"!' He walked out of the room."

According to Levant, the original actor cast to play Mork was Henry Polic II, known for playing the Sheriff of Nottingham in Mel Brooks' short-lived sitcom, "When Things Were Rotten." He ultimately quit before filming. Then the team tried to cast Dom Deluise, but he refused the role. Thankfully, an associate producer suggested Williams after seeing him perform as a spaceman in his stand-up comedy act. Levant shared, "They tracked him down, and he came in at noon on Wednesday. The show was shot on Fridays. And they called us down for the most amazing run-through in the world."