Elle Pays Homage To An '80s Classic In One Of Its Best Episodes

Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) goes from a rule-follower to a rule-breaker in Prime Video's "Legally Blonde" prequel in an episode that pays homage to "The Breakfast Club."

The 1985 film was one of John Hughes' early directorial efforts, and it became the blueprint for coming-of-age stories thereafter. Starring Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, and Anthony Michael Hall, "The Breakfast Club" was about a group of teenagers from different cliques who bond over a shared day in detention.

The film's timeless appeal made it the perfect plot device for the series "Elle," allowing for the titular teenager to finally make friends in Seattle while also cultivating her sense of justice at a young age. In Season 1, Episode 6, Elle notices that there isn't a stop sign at the intersection where a classmate's mom died in a fatal car accident.

Elle then starts a petition to rectify that, and to her surprise, Principal Anderson (Matt Oberg) received funding for the stop sign a while back, but didn't do anything about it. Inspired by "The Breakfast Club," the main character and her friends get stuck in detention only to uncover a major conspiracy happening on their school grounds.