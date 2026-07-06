10 Underrated Superhero TV Shows That Deserved Far More Love

Remember how exciting it was when "WandaVision" and "Loki" promised to bring movie-caliber superheroes to TV? Compare that to the relatively subdued reception to the more recent "Wonder Man," a superhero show costarring Oscar-winner Sir Ben Kingsley. Even though the series was well-received enough get renewed for Season 2, nobody's out there wearing TV-inspired "Wonder Man" T-shirts. It seems the era of super-hype has passed for the moment.

That doesn't mean there aren't superhero shows worth seeking out, though. Some, like "Daredevil: Born Again," need no further recommendation. Several others, however, need a little more attention, whether because they're underseen, or have just been forgotten about over the years.

Here are 10 underrated superhero shows that deserve more love.