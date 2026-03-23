Wonder Man Renewed For Season 2 At Disney+

"Wonder Man" is officially getting a sequel. Disney+ has renewed the Marvel series for a second season, TVLine has confirmed.

Series stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Ben Kingsley are both expected to return for Season 2 as Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery, respectively.

The show's first season, which dropped all eight episodes on January 27, starred Abdul Mateen as Simon Williams, a Los Angeles-based actor struggling to land his big break. Through a series of chance occurrences, he found himself in a meeting with established actor Trevor (Kingsley), whose Hollywood glory days are behind him. When the two learned that legendary director Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić) was remaking the superhero movie "Wonder Man," "these two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry," per the official logline.

The cast of "Wonder Man" Season 1 also included starred X Mayo as Simon's agent Janelle Jackson, Demetrius Grosse as Simon's older brother Eric, Arian Moayed as Department of Damage Control agent P. Cleary, and Olivia Thirlby as Simon's ex-girlfriend Vivian, among a cavalcade of famous guest stars.

Are you excited for another season of "Wonder Man"? Drop a comment with your hopes for the show's return below.