Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas: Watch The First Trailer For Lacey Chabert's Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True

Hallmark's latest Countdown to Christmas movie is, on paper, a feature-length commercial for Walt Disney World. But it also stars Richard Kind, so we're willing to give it the benefit of the doubt.

Premiering later this year, "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True" casts Hallmark MVP Lacey Chabert as Lindsey, who, along with her extended family, heads to Walt Disney World to "spend a magical Christmas together," according to the official synopsis. "But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle, 'The Last Ship'), a disastrous first date she recently had, who's also there on a family trip."

"As Lindsey and Philip's paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they're not so different from each other after all," the logline continues. "Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance."

At one point, Lindsey's sister — played by former "Beauty and the Beast" Broadway star Christy Carlson Romano — suggests that Philip may just be the Beast to her Belle.

Alas, Kind, who plays their father, gets nary a line in the trailer — which, frankly, feels like an injustice.