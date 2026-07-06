The Five Star Weekend Review: Jennifer Garner Hosts A Wine Mom Getaway That's More Mild Than Wild

Her friend group is an impressive list of familiar faces: Regina Hall plays Dru-Ann, a sports agent with serious drive, with Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, a caustic childhood friend who's worried about getting results from a cancer screening. "The Good Place" alum D'Arcy Carden plays goofball mom friend Brooke, and Gemma Chan pops in as Hollis' fan/follower Gigi, who arrives as a stranger to the other women. They don't all get along — old grudges still feel fresh, years later — and Hollis' insistence that they stick to a strict hour-by-hour schedule of fun (pajama dance party!) starts to rub some guests the wrong way. Plus, there's a ticking time bomb of a secret just waiting to go off...

The picturesque seaside setting and aspirational wealth immediately calls to mind shows like "Big Little Lies" and "The White Lotus," but the writing here is not as sharp or as deep as on those shows. Hollis' grief is too vague to be affecting, and the dialogue between the women lacks bite. Although it's a nice show to look at — she does have a beautiful house! — it feels at times like an ad for luxury lifestyle brands, set to a soundtrack of inoffensive radio hits best described as "cool mom Spotify playlist." Like quite a few limited series these days, this story could easily be told in a two-hour movie, so it's padded out with a bland subplot involving Hollis' college-age daughter (played by Harlow Jane) and unnecessary flashbacks to stretch it out to eight episodes.

There's not much drama to sink our teeth into, either. There's no murder, and not much sex — just women talking and fighting and drinking wine and making up. A low-key slice of life can be fine, of course, when it's done well, but it needs to be a lot more observant and insightful than this to hold our attention. Now as I mentioned, there is a twist — an admittedly juicy secret that only one of the invitees knows — and the question of the whole series becomes when this secret will be revealed, and what the fallout from it will be. It does eventually trickle out and start to infect the whole group, resulting in some explosive confrontations, but even that doesn't lift "The Five Star Weekend" out of its cozy slumber.