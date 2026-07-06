Where Do Game Of Thrones' Dragons Come From? House Of The Dragon Season 3 Offers A Clue

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 3

Where do dragons come from? Well, when a mommy dragon and a daddy dragon fall in love — actually, according to the canon, even that's not exactly true. Most fans know that the dragons of "Game of Thrones" hail from Old Valyria, and that the dragonlords there first learned to train and ride them. But what about before that? Where did they first come from? And what makes them so different from the other creatures of Westeros and Essos? "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 3 offers one possible origin story for the dragons ... but it's not the whole story.

The latest "House of the Dragon" episode is a claustrophobic, panic-inducing nightmare, following Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) as she contends with the legion of disasters awaiting her in King's Landing now that she's claimed the Iron Throne. One of her many strenuous encounters comes via a confrontation with High Septon Balman (Simon Chandler), the leader of the Faith of the Seven, who refuses to give her a proper religious anointment due to the uncertainty of Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) supposed death. The priest makes no effort to hide his disagreement with Rhaenyra's rule and quickly launches into a tirade against the entire premise of Targaryen hegemony.

"My gods do not deal in dragons," the High Septon tells Rhaenyra. "They are a profane magic, created in darkness, and pride, and lust for power, for impunity. They destroy, but they do not create. There is no good that can come of them." So, is he right? Are dragons the creations of dark sorcery? According to one of his predecessors, that may well be the case.