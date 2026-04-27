15 Biggest Changes Game Of Thrones Makes To George R. R. Martin's Books

The Red Wedding is probably the most notorious plot point in the entirety of "A Song of Ice & Fire," and its appearance in "Game of Thrones" was one of the biggest spoilers kept by book readers while the show aired. Somehow, its tragedy was made all the more horrific thanks to how the show strayed from George R. R. Martin's source material regarding Robb Stark's love interest.

In "A Clash of Kings," Robb marries Jeyne Westerling after he takes her virginity during a one-night stand. Because Robb is not a POV character in the books, HBO took some creative liberties with his love story, introducing an original character in Talisa Maegyr, a Volantene nurse for whom Robb falls. Their connection added some emotional heft to his decision to betray his previous oath to marry one of Walder Frey's daughters. Furthermore, prior to the Red Wedding, Talisa revealed to Robb that she was pregnant, which made her being stabbed to death in the stomach much more heartbreaking; in the books, Jeyne isn't even at the doomed ceremony.