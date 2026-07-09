Why Sam From Every Year After Looks So Familiar

Although Matt Cornett credits Disney for his rise to fame, he told Grumpy Magazine in 2026 that he was eager to take on more challenging roles in future. "I've done a lot of stuff with Disney, and they're so great, goofy, fun, silly, and so awesome," he said. "But I've never really gotten to do something where I had to tap into an emotional level of myself and Sam. I really am excited for people to see that different side of my abilities."

With "Every Year After" renewed for Season 2, Cornett is set to reprise his role as Sam. The upcoming episodes will be based on Carley Fortune's book, "One Golden Summer," allowing for Sam's older brother, Charlie, to fall in love, too.

Before returning to Barry's Bay, Cornett will also lead the 2026 summer romp "Bad Counselors," in which plays one of two frat boys who, after comitting a crime, pretend to be Christian camp counselors to fulfill their community service requirement. The film will have a limited theatrical release from July 22 to July 27.