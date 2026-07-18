Why Working On Bones Would Give Emily Deschanel Panic Attacks

Emily Deschanel faced an internal battle while shooting "Bones." Deschanel played Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan, and with this role came a massive amount of pressure. Her character was known for having long, complicated dialogue that, at first, Deschanel struggled to master. On David Duchovny's "Fail Better" podcast, she opened up about her ADHD and dyslexia and how they affected her time on the Fox series.

After a 14-16-hour day of shooting, Deschanel stayed up late trying to memorize her lines for the next shoot. Sleep-deprived and overwhelmed, she found that her lines escaped her by the time she got in front of the camera the next day. In these stressful moments, with the knowledge that her memory lapses could annoy the entire crew, Deschanel explained how "the room would start to close" around her. "I didn't know I was having panic attacks, but I was basically having panic attacks at the time," she said.