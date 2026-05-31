The Promise Bones' Creator Made To Emily Deschanel (And Broke For One Of Its Best Episodes)

"Bones" creator Hart Hanson made one distinct promise to Emily Deschanel ahead of the series' legendary 12-season stint, one that allowed her character to become a major role model for young women – but he also broke that promise for one of the show's strongest episodes.

"I had to promise to Emily right at the beginning [of the series] that Brennan would save Booth as much as Booth saved Brennan. This was not gonna be a show about Prince Charming saving the princess," the showrunner explained to Gold Derby. "They would save each other. But in this case, she was a damsel in distress, and we were going for the sheer [emotion]."

The case in question came in Season 2, Episode 9, "Aliens in a Spaceship." During the 2006 episode, one of the show's most iconic villains, serial killer The Gravedigger, is introduced with a horrifying plot: the killer buries Deschanel's Dr. Temperance Brennan and her colleague, entomologist Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne), alive. Brennan's partner, Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), ultimately spearheads the effort to rescue them, breaking Hanson's original promise to Deschanel in the process.