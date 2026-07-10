Why Miles Kittle From Marshals Looks So Familiar

The cast of "Marshals" contains quite a few familiar faces, and the actor who plays Miles Kittle has appeared in numerous projects viewers might remember. On the CBS "Yellowstone" spin-off, Tatanka Means carries out Miles' journey as a member of the U.S. Marshals Service and will return in Season 2.

Means' professional acting career began in 2005 when he portrayed the famous Lakota leader Crazy Horse in the TNT miniseries "Into the West." Since then, the actor has put together an extensive TV resume. Means appeared on the 2008 CBS TV adaptation of "Comanche Moon" in the small role of Slipping Weasel. In 2014, Means showed up in the acclaimed crime thriller "Banshee," playing the security worker Hoyt Rivers in Season 2. Among his highest-rated shows, the comedy "Reservation Dogs" featured Means as Sam in one Season 2 episode, which aired in 2022. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might also recognize Means as Tvli in the 2023 miniseries "Echo."

A couple of Western shows preceded Means' debut in the "Yellowstone" franchise. In 2024, he appeared in Season 2 of Prime Video's "Outer Range" as Officer Edgar. And one year later, Means played Jake Longbow on the Netflix neo-Western "Ransom Canyon." The Josh Duhamel-led series isn't too different from "Yellowstone" shows, as it revolves around ranching family rivalries in Texas. Means will reprise his role in "Ransom Canyon" Season 2 as he continues his work on "Marshals."