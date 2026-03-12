Marshals: Yellowstone Spin-Off Renewed For Season 2 On CBS

Kayce Dutton is staying put in Montana: CBS has renewed "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

"'Marshals' delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience across platforms and quickly establishing itself as one of TV's most powerful new series," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach says in a statement. "The overwhelming viewer response speaks to the strength of the Yellowstone world, the bold character driven storytelling from the creative team and the dynamic cast performances led by Luke Grimes."

According to Nielsen data provided by CBS, "Marshals" is averaging 20.6 million viewers, debuting as the best new show without football as a lead-in since "Young Sheldon" launched in 2017. The series premiere is also the most-streamed episode ever on Paramount+.

Set in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe, the crime procedural stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner, Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz, Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater. Spencer Hudnut serves as showrunner.

New episodes of "Marshals" air Sundays at 8/7c on CBS, available to stream next day on Paramount+.