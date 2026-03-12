Marshals: Yellowstone Spin-Off Renewed For Season 2 On CBS
Kayce Dutton is staying put in Montana: CBS has renewed "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.
"'Marshals' delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience across platforms and quickly establishing itself as one of TV's most powerful new series," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach says in a statement. "The overwhelming viewer response speaks to the strength of the Yellowstone world, the bold character driven storytelling from the creative team and the dynamic cast performances led by Luke Grimes."
According to Nielsen data provided by CBS, "Marshals" is averaging 20.6 million viewers, debuting as the best new show without football as a lead-in since "Young Sheldon" launched in 2017. The series premiere is also the most-streamed episode ever on Paramount+.
Set in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe, the crime procedural stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner, Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz, Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater. Spencer Hudnut serves as showrunner.
New episodes of "Marshals" air Sundays at 8/7c on CBS, available to stream next day on Paramount+.
How is Marshals connected to Yellowstone?
In addition to the handful of familiar faces from the original series — including Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater — the history of "Yellowstone" is baked into the DNA of "Marshals."
In its first two episodes, the spin-off addressed several unresolved storylines from "Yellowstone," including the death of Kayce's father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the "disappearance" of his brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).
"We have such a rich backstory for Kayce and the Duttons, and obviously we want to build off of that, but what I don't want to do is relitigate other storylines that Taylor [Sheridan] created and kind of settled," showrunner Spencer Hudnut recently told TVLine. "I think Kayce's father's death and brother's demise will always hang over him. It plays into all of the tragedy that Kayce has dealt with."
Are you glad that "Marshals" will be returning for a second season? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the "Yellowstone" spin-off below.
