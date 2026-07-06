Why M*A*S*H Co-Creator Larry Gelbart Quit The Beloved Sitcom After Just Four Seasons

The war comedy-drama series "M*A*S*H" ran for 11 seasons, but its co-creator only stuck around for the first four. Speaking to the Atlanta Constitution in March 1976, Larry Gelbart explained that he'd been suffering from "battle fatigue," adding, "I feel I've done as well as I can with the show. I just don't know how to say what we say in any more different or unusual way than what we did in our last show of the season."

Gelbart was referring to the Season 4 finale, "The Interview," an unusual episode set in black-and-white and formatted around a series of interviews with the show's main characters. It was praised by critics for its character work and its willingness to switch up the show's format. Season 4 overall is often considered one of the show's greatest seasons, helping to establish "M*A*S*H" as one of the best-ever TV shows to be based off of a movie.

"It was really a lovely way to step away," Gelbart said about "The Interview." He complimented CBS for giving him the creative freedom he wanted throughout his time on the show, but maintained that he had "severe brain fatigue" and that he wanted to move away from TV. His next two projects were a movie called "Movie Movie" and a Broadway play called "Sly Fox." He explained, "'M*A*S*H' is the only series I've ever done. And I have a feeling it's the only one I'll ever do."