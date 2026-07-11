Why The Knick Killed Off Clive Owen's Dr. John Thackery In Season 2

Cinemax's period medical drama "The Knick" absolutely shocked fans when it killed off lead Clive Owen's Dr. John Thackery at the end of Season 2 — so why did Steven Soderbergh and the creative team behind the series decide to make that move? Believe it or not, the bold choice to kill Thackery off was always a key part of Soderbergh's plan for the show.

As Soderbergh explained to The Playlist in 2015, he wanted to simultaneously end Thackery's story (and yes, the self-surgery was always part of the plan) and leave the series himself at that point, alongside Owen. That would then open the door for a new director to come in and shape the story with all-new elements for Seasons 3 and 4. Soderbergh envisioned a future where every two seasons, there would be a changing of the guard.

"They don't have to shoot it the way I shoot it," the filmmaker explained. "They don't have to score it the way I score it. They don't have to cast who I've cast. They have maximum freedom to come in and just go, 'I want to wipe the slate clean.'"