Why House Suspected Lupus As A Patient's Medical Condition So Often

In the 22-episode first season of the hit medical drama "House," the autoimmune disease lupus is mentioned 29 times, according to a fan tally on Reddit. Lupus is then brought up 20 times in Season 2, eight times in Season 3, and 16 times in Season 4. And one fan noted that if you include nonverbal references to lupus, like when Dr. House (Hugh Laurie) "smacks the whiteboard with his cane where the word lupus is," the number grows even higher.

Though Hugh Laurie recently ripped into a "House" viewer who complained that every episode was the same, it can't be denied that the mentions of lupus are repetitive.

In a 2024 interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner David Shore explained why lupus was so popular with the "House" writing staff: "We were looking for diseases that could be serious but could manifest in a lot of different ways. And unfortunately for many — for us, it was fortunate — lupus was the perfect disease for us! It was a disease that manifested in a lot of ways, and so it could be the wrong diagnosis many times. And so we just kind of embraced that and ran with that."