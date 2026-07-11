Why ER Star Mekhi Phifer Decided To Quit The Hit Medical Drama

In the Season 14 finale of "ER," the Turkish mob rigs an ambulance with explosives, and it's not clear if Dr. Greg Pratt (Mekhi Phifer), or nurse Samantha Taggart (Linda Cardellini), is inside the vehicle when it blows up. The Season 15 premiere reveals it was Pratt inside, and he tragically succumbs to his wounds by the end of the episode. "ER" fans are no stranger to shocking deaths, and Pratt's demise devastated many viewers. Phifer himself wasn't surprised by the writing choice, however.

"I definitely knew in advance," Phifer told Vulture. "It's not like I'm flipping through the script one day and I'm like, 'What the hell — Pratt dies!?' We decided this was the way I should go." Phifer wanted to leave the series to explore fresh projects, and by Season 15, "ER" had long stopped feeling fresh to him.

"'ER' had already won all the Emmys, been the most Emmy-nominated show, all the Golden Globes, so by the time I got there, even though the show hadn't lost any of its quality, it just wasn't getting recognized anymore," Phifer said. After leaving "ER," Phifer enjoyed a 24-episode run in the Fox crime drama "Lie to Me," and, a year later, starred in the final season of "Torchwood." Most recently, he played a major role in the hit ABC series "High Potential."