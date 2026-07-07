Why Rebecca Romijn Quit Ugly Betty

Rebecca Romijn left "Ugly Betty" before the ABC comedy series aired its fourth and final season, though her reason for doing so shouldn't come as a surprise. The actress stepped into the role of Alexis Meade in the middle of Season 1, replacing Elizabeth Penn Payne as the character following the first 12 episodes. After appearing as Alexis on "Ugly Betty" from 2007 to 2008, Romijn received some news that convinced her it was time to move on.

Alexis was initially a central figure on "Ugly Betty," but the show's writers gave her a reduced role in Season 3. In a 2008 interview with the New York Post's Page Six, Romijn said: "They made a tremendous amount of changes, especially with the writing staff [during the writers' strike]. And while I know I'll be coming back next season, with all the changes, I'm not sure they can take care of my character the way they have been. So I'll be leaving, back in a recurring capacity, but time for me to leave and find something else."

Once Romijn made her choice to exit, "Ugly Betty" concluded Alexis' story. After revealing that she accidentally killed Christina (Ashley Jensen) by pushing her down the stairs, Alexis forfeited her publishing company to avoid a prison sentence and left New York City.