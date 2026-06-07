15 Best ABC Shows Of All Time, Ranked

As far as television networks go, ABC is one of the most enduring. One of the so-called "Big Three," the American Broadcasting Company (dubbed ABC) began operations in the 1940s as a radio network before turning its attention to the burgeoning medium of television. And the rest is history. They've been a major player in television ever since, providing audiences with some of the most beloved sitcoms and dramas of each ensuing decade.

Whether its groundbreaking police procedurals or traditional slapstick comedies, ABC has a little bit of everything, which probably explains how they've managed to weather ups and downs over the years. Despite the competition from premium networks and streaming services, ABC has kept chugging along, giving audiences an impressive array of stone-cold classics. Here are a few of the very best shows they have to offer, from their earlier days to recent hits.