Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Coming To Paramount+ In July — Watch Trailer For Animated Sequel

If you've finished bingeing the second season of Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender," have we got a chaser for you: Paramount+ has set a Saturday, July 25 release date for "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender," a feature-length continuation of the original animated series.

The movie stars K-pop singer Eric Nam as the voice of Avatar Aang, who "learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction," according to the streamer's official synopsis. "With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve."

Additional voice actors include Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy") as Tagah, Jessica Matten ("Dark Winds") as Katara, Román Zaragoza ("Ghosts") as Sokka, Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead") as Zuko, and Dionne Quan ("Rugrats") as Toph, among others.

Lauren Montgomery directed the follow-up movie, with Steve Ahn and William Mata as co-directors. Tim Hedrick and Christopher Yost wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Hedrick, Kenneth Lin, and original "Avatar" creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer for "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender," then check out first-look photos of the movie's all-grown-up characters below. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you join the Gaang on their new adventure?