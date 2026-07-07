Big Brother 28 Cast Includes A Drag Race All-Star, MMA Fighter, Pop Star's Daughter, And More
The "Big Brother" house is unlocking its doors once again, and the summer fun kicks off with a 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 9 at 8/7c. But first: A... "Broveal"!
After conducting a virtual house tour Tuesday, host Julie Chen revealed 14 of the new Season 28 houseguests in a YouTube presentation titled the "Big Brother Broveal." (Will those wild internet casting rumors finally be put to bed? Likely not.) This season's cast includes an MMA fighter, rocket scientist, game show host, vineyard executive, daughter of an '80s pop star, and a recent "Drag Race" all-star, among others. "This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist," reads the official description.
So who will be entering this season's time trip-themed house to compete for the $750,000? Scroll down to meet the new houseguests (or watch the cast's intro videos below)!
Ashley Trail
Age: 24
Hometown: Alton, Ill.
Current City: Chicago
Occupation: Bartender
Barrett Pfeiffer
Age: 27
Hometown: Benton, Ark.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Jumbotron Engineer
Chuk Anyanwu
Age: 27
Hometown: Dallas
Occupation: Supply Chain Analyst
Drew Campbell
Age: 22
Hometown: Temecula, Calif.
Occupation: Surgical Dental Assistant
Haley Thogmartin
Age: 29
Hometown: Neosho, Mo.
Current City: Wildwood, Mo.
Occupation: Telemedicine Executive
Jason De Puy
Age: 35
Hometown: San Francisco
Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Drag Queen ("RuPaul's Drag Race" all-star Salina EsTitties)
Kamuela Kamu Kirk
Age: 32
Hometown: Phoenix
Occupation: MMA Fighter
LaTrice Verrett
Age: 57
Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.
Current City: Maplewood, N.J.
Occupation: Boutique Salesperson
Lyric Medeiros
Age: 25
Hometown: Honolulu
Occupation: Attorney
Mallory Aurichio
Age: 24
Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.
Occupation: Rocket Scientist
Melody Morris
Age: 24
Hometown: Thornton, Colo.
Current City: Maricopa, Ariz.
Occupation: Corporate Game Show Host
Rome Seymour
Age: 28
Hometown: Traverse City, Miss.
Current City: Delray Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Pickleball Coach
Taylor Brown
Age: 27
Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Elementary School Counselor
Yash Patel
Age: 24
Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.
Occupation: Financial Analyst
Everything else you need to know about Big Brother 28
Along with the "Big Brother Broveal" came new information about the live feeds and where you can access them. The feeds will be available 24/7 and will launch Friday, July 10 following the premiere of "Big Brother: Unlocked" (which airs at 8/7c on CBS). Feeds will stream on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and for the very first time, on YouTube for limited periods following each episode.
In addition to Thursday's Season 28 premiere and Friday's "Unlocked" — which will now feature celebrity panelist Jerry O'Connell — "Big Brother" will also air Sunday, July 12 (8/7c) for a 90-minute installment capping off its opening weekend.
Another fun fact about Season 28: Later this summer, "Big Brother" will make television history as the first primetime series to hit 1,000 original episodes.
Thoughts on the "BB28" cast? Who will you be rooting for? Drop some comments below.