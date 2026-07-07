Big Brother 28 Cast Includes A Drag Race All-Star, MMA Fighter, Pop Star's Daughter, And More

By Nick Caruso
Big Brother host Julie Chen CBS

The "Big Brother" house is unlocking its doors once again, and the summer fun kicks off with a 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 9 at 8/7c. But first: A... "Broveal"!

After conducting a virtual house tour Tuesday, host Julie Chen revealed 14 of the new Season 28 houseguests in a YouTube presentation titled the "Big Brother Broveal." (Will those wild internet casting rumors finally be put to bed? Likely not.) This season's cast includes an MMA fighter, rocket scientist, game show host, vineyard executive, daughter of an '80s pop star, and a recent "Drag Race" all-star, among others. "This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist," reads the official description. 

So who will be entering this season's time trip-themed house to compete for the $750,000? Scroll down to meet the new houseguests (or watch the cast's intro videos below)!

Ashley Trail

Ashley Trail Big Brother CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Alton, Ill.

Current City: Chicago

Occupation: Bartender

Barrett Pfeiffer

Barrett Pfeiffer CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Benton, Ark.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Jumbotron Engineer

Chuk Anyanwu

Chuk Anyanwu CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Dallas

Occupation: Supply Chain Analyst

Drew Campbell

Drew Campbell CBS

Age: 22

Hometown: Temecula, Calif.

Occupation: Surgical Dental Assistant

Haley Thogmartin

Haley Thogmartin CBS

Age: 29

Hometown: Neosho, Mo.

Current City: Wildwood, Mo.

Occupation: Telemedicine Executive

Jason De Puy

Jason De Puy CBS

Age: 35

Hometown: San Francisco

Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Drag Queen ("RuPaul's Drag Race" all-star Salina EsTitties)

Kamuela Kamu Kirk

Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk CBS

Age: 32

Hometown: Phoenix

Occupation: MMA Fighter

LaTrice Verrett

LaTrice Verrett CBS

Age: 57

Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.

Current City: Maplewood, N.J.

Occupation: Boutique Salesperson

Lyric Medeiros

Lyric Medeiros CBS

Age: 25

Hometown: Honolulu

Occupation: Attorney

Mallory Aurichio

Mallory Aurichio CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.

Occupation: Rocket Scientist

Melody Morris

Melody Morris CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Thornton, Colo.

Current City: Maricopa, Ariz.

Occupation: Corporate Game Show Host

Rome Seymour

Rome Seymour CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: Traverse City, Miss.

Current City: Delray Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Pickleball Coach

Taylor Brown

Taylor Brown CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Elementary School Counselor

Yash Patel

Yash Patel CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.

Occupation: Financial Analyst

Everything else you need to know about Big Brother 28

Big Brother 28 house Matthew Taplinger/CBS

Along with the "Big Brother Broveal" came new information about the live feeds and where you can access them. The feeds will be available 24/7 and will launch Friday, July 10 following the premiere of "Big Brother: Unlocked" (which airs at 8/7c on CBS). Feeds will stream on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and for the very first time, on YouTube for limited periods following each episode. 

In addition to Thursday's Season 28 premiere and Friday's "Unlocked" — which will now feature celebrity panelist Jerry O'Connell — "Big Brother" will also air Sunday, July 12 (8/7c) for a 90-minute installment capping off its opening weekend.

Another fun fact about Season 28: Later this summer, "Big Brother" will make television history as the first primetime series to hit 1,000 original episodes.

Thoughts on the "BB28" cast? Who will you be rooting for? Drop some comments below.

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