Big Brother 28 Cast Includes A Drag Race All-Star, MMA Fighter, Pop Star's Daughter, And More

The "Big Brother" house is unlocking its doors once again, and the summer fun kicks off with a 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 9 at 8/7c. But first: A... "Broveal"!

After conducting a virtual house tour Tuesday, host Julie Chen revealed 14 of the new Season 28 houseguests in a YouTube presentation titled the "Big Brother Broveal." (Will those wild internet casting rumors finally be put to bed? Likely not.) This season's cast includes an MMA fighter, rocket scientist, game show host, vineyard executive, daughter of an '80s pop star, and a recent "Drag Race" all-star, among others. "This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist," reads the official description.

So who will be entering this season's time trip-themed house to compete for the $750,000? Scroll down to meet the new houseguests (or watch the cast's intro videos below)!