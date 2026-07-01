Casting News: Neve Campbell Reunites With Party Of Five Creator, Dylan O'Brien's Hulu Comedy, And More

Neve Campbell is getting back in touch with her "Party of Five" family.

Campbell has signed on to star in the HBO Max drama "The Shore," written by "Party of Five" co-creator Chris Keyser, according to Deadline. The series, currently in development at the streamer, is based on the Katie Runde novel and is billed as "a multigenerational family drama set over the course of a summer on the Jersey Shore."

Keyser and Amy Lippman co-created the '90s Fox drama "Party of Five," about a family of five siblings who have to find a way to make it on their own after their parents are killed in a car accident. Campbell starred as teen sister Julia Salinger, alongside co-stars Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Lacey Chabert, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The show won the Golden Globe for best drama series in 1996 and wrapped up a six-season run in 2000.

Following her breakout role in "Party of Five," Campbell moved to the big screen with a starring role in the "Scream" horror franchise, along with films like "The Craft" and "Wild Things." In recent years, she's returned to TV, with roles on "Mad Men," "House of Cards," and "The Lincoln Lawyer."