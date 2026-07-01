Casting News: Neve Campbell Reunites With Party Of Five Creator, Dylan O'Brien's Hulu Comedy, And More
Neve Campbell is getting back in touch with her "Party of Five" family.
Campbell has signed on to star in the HBO Max drama "The Shore," written by "Party of Five" co-creator Chris Keyser, according to Deadline. The series, currently in development at the streamer, is based on the Katie Runde novel and is billed as "a multigenerational family drama set over the course of a summer on the Jersey Shore."
Keyser and Amy Lippman co-created the '90s Fox drama "Party of Five," about a family of five siblings who have to find a way to make it on their own after their parents are killed in a car accident. Campbell starred as teen sister Julia Salinger, alongside co-stars Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Lacey Chabert, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The show won the Golden Globe for best drama series in 1996 and wrapped up a six-season run in 2000.
Following her breakout role in "Party of Five," Campbell moved to the big screen with a starring role in the "Scream" horror franchise, along with films like "The Craft" and "Wild Things." In recent years, she's returned to TV, with roles on "Mad Men," "House of Cards," and "The Lincoln Lawyer."
In other casting news...
* Dylan O'Brien (aka Stiles on "Teen Wolf") is set to star in and executive-produce the Hulu comedy pilot "Lex," per Deadline. He'll play the title role of Lex, "a disgraced former reality star who accidentally films a murder in the background of a $20 Cameo video, and finds himself at the center of a global conspiracy — and on the run from powerful forces who want him dead."
* Jerry O'Connell has officially joined "Big Brother: Unlocked" as a celebrity panelist, alongside returning winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur. The talk show/companion series kicks off Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+, the day after the Season 28 premiere of "Big Brother."
* "Summer House" cast member Ben Waddell is departing the Bravo reality show after one season, Deadline reports. His exit follows the recent departures of fellow cast members West Wilson and Amanda Batula.