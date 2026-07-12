This Community Episode Made The Cast Say: 'I Didn't Think You Could Do This On A Network Comedy'

The first season of "Community" started off a fairly conventional sitcom and grew increasingly experimental. Alison Brie, who played the young studious Annie Edison, told The Independent that the season's 23rd episode, "Modern Warfare," was a "tipping point" that proved the show was "so much more than a network comedy."

"The paintball episode in the first season was so fun," Brie said. "It just blew our minds like, 'Oh, I didn't think you could do this on a network comedy.'" The episode transformed the show's community college setting into an apocalyptic wasteland, where the characters shot at each other with paintball guns. In lesser hands, the premise could've easily made for a "Happy Days"-style jump the shark episode, but instead, it impressed critics and enthralled fans.

The paintball war wasn't some extended dream sequence, either. The episode established that all this madness could exist within the reality of the show. "Community" grew even more ambitious in the upcoming seasons, offering high-concept episodes based around "Law & Order," or the idea of parallel timelines. As crazy as the show became, however, it was "Modern Warfare" that stuck out most in much of the cast and crew's memories. Gillian Jacobs told fans in an Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit that it was her favorite episode. In a 2012 interview with the AV Club, Dan Harmon said, "I look at 'Modern Warfare,' and I go, 'This should be hanging in a museum, this is a perfect piece of television.'"