Why ABC Canceled Quantico After Three Seasons
ABC's heart-racing crime drama series "Quantico" premiered in 2015, but the show's momentum fizzled out after three seasons. When ratings plummeted, the network officially pulled the plug on the series in May 2018.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred in "Quantico" as Alex Parrish, a talented FBI recruit whose situation turns dire when she's accused of planning a terrorist attack. Thanks to its engaging plot and action, "Quantico" earned a 70% Fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but the series' mostly positive reception wasn't enough to keep it on the air beyond Season 3.
Ultimately, "Quantico" was cancelled because nobody was watching it. According to Deadline, viewership had been declining since the premiere of Season 2, likely dooming the prospect of a third season. At the time ABC decided to cancel "Quantico," the show was averaging just 2.3 million viewers per episode, Variety reported.
How Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to the cancellation
ABC announced its decision to cancel "Quantico" roughly two weeks after Season 3 premiered, suddenly cementing the season finale as a series finale. When Season 3 finally came to a close, Chopra Jonas took the opportunity to share what playing Alex on "Quantico" had meant to her. "As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish," Chopra Jonas wrote on her X profile. "As you'll see, her story will come full circle... and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies."
As well as Chopra Jonas' first crime procedural and first starring TV role, "Quantico" also made her the first South Asian performer to lead a U.S. network drama. Since then, Chopra Jonas has co-headlined the Prime Video spy thriller "Citadel" — the fate of which remains in limbo following the release of Season 2 earlier in 2026. But those still interested in watching "Quantico" can currently stream the series on Hulu.