Why ABC Canceled Quantico After Three Seasons

ABC's heart-racing crime drama series "Quantico" premiered in 2015, but the show's momentum fizzled out after three seasons. When ratings plummeted, the network officially pulled the plug on the series in May 2018.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred in "Quantico" as Alex Parrish, a talented FBI recruit whose situation turns dire when she's accused of planning a terrorist attack. Thanks to its engaging plot and action, "Quantico" earned a 70% Fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but the series' mostly positive reception wasn't enough to keep it on the air beyond Season 3.

Ultimately, "Quantico" was cancelled because nobody was watching it. According to Deadline, viewership had been declining since the premiere of Season 2, likely dooming the prospect of a third season. At the time ABC decided to cancel "Quantico," the show was averaging just 2.3 million viewers per episode, Variety reported.