The Character Exit That Hurt The Vampire Diaries The Most

Whether you were Team Delena or Team Stelena, we can all agree that "The Vampire Diaries" was never the same after Nina Dobrev left her role as Elena Gilbert at the end of Season 6. When Dobrev announced that she would leave the show after Season 6, fans had several theories as to what prompted her exit. It was only years later that the actor revealed the true reason for her leaving the show in Samantha Highfill's book, "I Was Feeling Epic: An Oral History of The Vampire Diaries."

According to Dobrev, the decision to step down as a series regular was marked by the fact that she was paid far less than her male co-stars. In the book, Dobrev said that while fighting for equal pay, the studio "wouldn't bump me up to being equal to the boys, and so that was probably the most hurtful because it felt like I was really working hard and we shot 18-hour days sometimes, and nights, and I was putting my absolute heart and soul, blood, sweat, and tears into it."