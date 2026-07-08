The Cheetah Girls (Minus One) Reuniting For Fourth Movie — Disney Reveals Full New And Returning Cast

It's cheetah-ficial! TVLine can confirm that Disney Channel and Disney+ have greenlit a fourth movie in Disney's girl-group franchise. "The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen" will enter production this month in South Africa, with several original stars returning alongside a new group of young performers.

Before we get into the "Next Gen" of it all, let's start with who's coming back: Original group members Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon will both return, playing Galleria and Chanel respectively, while Sabrina Bryan will also make a special appearance as Dorinda. Unfortunately, fourth member Kiely Williams is not expected to return as Aqua.

The new pack of Cheetahs includes Leah Sava Jeffries ("Percy Jackson and the Olympians") as Galleria's daughter Faith, Carmen Sanchez ("Electric Bloom") as Chanel's sister Dior, newcomer Sophie Lennon as Brooklyn, and Kaileen Chang ("I Woke Up a Vampire") as Ruby.

So, what does "Next Gen" have in store for our Cheetahs? According to Disney, "the story picks up when Cheetah Girls Galleria and Chanel, alongside Galleria's daughter Faith and her three friends, travel to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. Along the way, these four teen girls test their friendship, find their voice, and discover the true Cheetah spirit as they save the preserve and ultimately take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls."

Two more familiar faces — Lynn Whitfield as Galleria's mom Dorothea, and Lori Alter as Chanel's mom Juanita — will also return. Additional "Cheetah Girls: Next Gen" cast members include Sophia Bush ("One Tree Hill") as Jennifré, and local South African actor Kamogelo Ramashala as Kendi.

Original "Cheetah Girls" executive producer Debra Martin Chase will return to EP alongside Raven-Symoné. Directed by Billie Woodruff, the movie is written by Kara Holden, Sarah Watson, and Debra Swisher, with choreography by Kyle Hanagami.

What are your thoughts on The Cheetah Girls' long-awaited return? Were you hoping we'd get a full reunion of the original foursome? Drop a comment with your take on "The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen" below.