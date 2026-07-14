Why ABC Canceled The Rob Thomas Rom-Com Cupid (Twice)
Jeremy Piven and Bobby Cannavale tried to play cupid, but ABC cut their matchmaking ventures short. In 1998, Rob Thomas, who rose to fame by converting a book idea into the cult TV show, "Veronica Mars", created an elaborate TV show in which Piven's character was responsible for convincing a skeptical doctor that she could fall in love. As entertaining as the first iteration of "Cupid" was, it didn't stop the series from being canceled after a single season due to low ratings. Thomas didn't lose hope of reviving the series years later, only to suffer from the same fate.
1998's "Cupid" follows Dr. Claire Allen (Paula Marshall), a relationship therapist about to drop her latest book on love after being let down time and time again. She's helped several people find their match through her previous bestsellers, but her own love life is practically doomed. Claire's new patient, Trevor Hale (Piven), is committed to changing her mind. Lodged in a mental institution, Trevor believes that he is Cupid, and has been sent away from Mt. Olympus on a mission to successfully bring 100 couples together.
Matchmaking proves harder than expected without his bow and arrow. He must learn how to do things the old-fashioned way and challenge his own perception of love. After all, Claire's professional expertise is directly at odds with Trevor's approach, with his ideas about romance resembling those of modern relationships. Their banter was at the heart of this short-lived cult classic, which only lasted for 15 episodes.
The Cupid remake starring Sarah Paulson and Bobby Cannavale lasted a single season
In 2021, Jeremy Piven discussed Cupid's premature cancellation with Decider. "That show was before its time, and it would've been incredible to continue. That would've been a great character and world to explore," he said. "I think ABC kind of got that later on when they tried to kind of reboot it with Bobby Cannavale."
Cannavale's version aired in 2009, with a fairly similar premise. Much like the original, Cupid is expelled from Mt. Olympus and only allowed to return once he has completed his matchmaking task. Cannavale played Trevor, the supposed "God of Love," while Sarah Paulson starred as Dr. Claire McCrae, the therapist who often denounces his tactics. The remake set itself in New York as opposed to Chicago, leaning into the cynical dating scene of a big city.
One of only a few canceled TV shows that came back, Rob Thomas was optimistic. "I'm getting a chance to do what writers never get the chance to do," he told Variety in 2007, soon after the remake was announced. Sadly, his second attempt at making "Cupid" a hit didn't pan out as he hoped. The series was canceled by ABC after struggling to find its audience. The 2009 remake ended up on the pile of shows that only lasted for one season, at just seven episodes — which was an even shorter run than the 1998 original.