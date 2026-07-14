Why ABC Canceled The Rob Thomas Rom-Com Cupid (Twice)

Jeremy Piven and Bobby Cannavale tried to play cupid, but ABC cut their matchmaking ventures short. In 1998, Rob Thomas, who rose to fame by converting a book idea into the cult TV show, "Veronica Mars", created an elaborate TV show in which Piven's character was responsible for convincing a skeptical doctor that she could fall in love. As entertaining as the first iteration of "Cupid" was, it didn't stop the series from being canceled after a single season due to low ratings. Thomas didn't lose hope of reviving the series years later, only to suffer from the same fate.

1998's "Cupid" follows Dr. Claire Allen (Paula Marshall), a relationship therapist about to drop her latest book on love after being let down time and time again. She's helped several people find their match through her previous bestsellers, but her own love life is practically doomed. Claire's new patient, Trevor Hale (Piven), is committed to changing her mind. Lodged in a mental institution, Trevor believes that he is Cupid, and has been sent away from Mt. Olympus on a mission to successfully bring 100 couples together.

Matchmaking proves harder than expected without his bow and arrow. He must learn how to do things the old-fashioned way and challenge his own perception of love. After all, Claire's professional expertise is directly at odds with Trevor's approach, with his ideas about romance resembling those of modern relationships. Their banter was at the heart of this short-lived cult classic, which only lasted for 15 episodes.