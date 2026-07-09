Little House On The Prairie: Netflix's More Realistic, Yet Still Heartwarming, Reboot Is Exactly What You Want It To Be

My affection for the reboot, admittedly, is steeped in deep love for the first series, which I watched as a child and have revisited over the years. Will younger viewers, who don't remember the punch of watching Michael Landon's Charles cry for love of his family, feel the same? I'd like to think so, given that the Ingalls' holiday dinners, four-way hugs, and cabin-building montages are as much a balm now as they were back then.

Now just because this is a comfort watch isn't to say that a few intriguing shadows don't creep in on the periphery of the Ingalls' sunny adventure. What happened in the family's past to make them feel that they can't go home if the frontier gambit doesn't pay off? Why does Charles' mind repeatedly drift to troubling memories of his brother? And the biggest friction point of all, albeit one the books and earlier series gave short shrift: The land that the Ingalls and other settlers are claiming already belongs to the Osage, the Native American tribe that has little say as their home is threatened. (Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine ("The Boys," "The Vampire Diaries") and her team take great care — and give significant screentime to — this last point, in particular.)

The show's supporting characters fill Independence with a variety of B-plots; the flirtation between general store owner Emily (Barrett Doss, "Station 19") and town physician Dr. George Tann (Jocko Simms, "New Amsterdam") is one of the more engrossing. And Mary Holland ("Ghosts") is satisfyingly annoying as the Nellie Oleson-like town queen bee Jemma James.

But "Little House" is and should be all about Laura and Mary, and Alice Halsey and Skywalker Hughes are an admirably plucky, eminently watchable duo as the Ingalls sisters. They bring an earnestness and sweetness to the affair, grounding the grandiose Manifest Destiny setting in slingshots, flower crowns, and family singalongs out under the stars. If Netflix grants "Little House" a run that rivals the NBC version's, it will be a privilege to see what these two fine actresses bring to the story in the future.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Even those who didn't watch the original series will find much to be charmed by in Netflix's delightful reboot of the family-friendly drama.