Project Runway Season 22 Premiere Delivers A Game-Changing Twist — Plus, Did Tyra Banks Try To Steal The Show?

As we all know, one day you're in and the next day you're out. On this day, Tyra Banks is back in the fashion world as she joins the "Project Runway" judging panel in Season 22 — but are we all rooting for her? Or should she be sent home to pack her bags and leave the competition? Let's recap!

Thursday's premiere begins with a twist: Host Heidi Klum announces that in the first challenge, the 22 designers will send a previously prepared look down the runway. They created the designs at home, with no budget or time restraints, and judges want to see the designers' best work. Six contestants will win and earn immunity in next week's challenge, while six different designers will lose and be sent home before the competition really even kicks off.

Contestants this season include a couple of familiar personalities: Season 21 contestant Jospeh McRae, who returns with a higher beanie stack to try to put a lid on his lovable — if not slightly egocentric — personality, and Plane Jane, who competed on "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 16 and "House of Villains" Season 3.

In the end, the six winners are new contestants Elizabeth, Jude, Bobby, Bryan, Chloe, and Andriy. Meanwhile, Jennifer, a former model on the series, Andrea, and Lre are sent home. The remaining losing designers will be revealed in next week's episode.

Now that the details have been divulged, let's get into the Tyra of it all.