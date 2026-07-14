Mark Ruffalo Made A Rare TV Appearance On A Hit CBS Dramedy That's All But Forgotten

More than three decades before he played a grief-stricken FBI agent on HBO's "Task," Mark Ruffalo was a guest star on the forgotten CBS dramedy "Due South."

Ruffalo guest-starred in Season 1, Episode 9, titled "A Cop, a Mountie and a Baby," playing Vinnie Webber, a down-on-his-luck father who wants to repay a hefty gambling debt by selling his newborn child to a black market adoption agency. Constable Benton Fraser (Paul Gross) and his partner, Detective Ray (David Marciano), get involved in the investigation after inexplicably discovering Vinnie's abandoned child in the back of Ray's car. As the duo figures out the best route to reunite the kid with his parents, Vinnie's desperate plan is exposed and the episode races toward its violently climactic end.

Originally debuting as a Canadian TV movie in 1994 before premiering on CBS that same year, "Due South" followed the escapades of Constable Benton Fraser, who solved crimes alongside his white wolf, Diefenbaker, blending elements of both a procedural and a comedy.

"Due South" was canceled after its 24-episode first season, despite being a hit in other countries. The show's international success led to it being revived for a second season, according to the Los Angeles Times, but CBS did not order a third. "Due South" lived on, however, when Canada's CTV greenlit the show for two more seasons in 1997.