The Five Star Weekend Kicks Off Its Nantucket Trip With A Surprising Twist — Grade The First Episode!

Before we meet Gemma Chan's Gigi, we're introduced to Hollis' three other girlfriends, all carrying their own emotional baggage to match the suitcases they brought to Nantucket. There's Dru-Ann (Regina Hall), a sports agent who was just recently "canceled" on social media after she publicly pooh-poohed one of her clients' requests to take a mental health hiatus; the socially awkward Brooke (D'Arcy Carden), whose corporate-lawyer husband is being sued for harassment by an intern; and Tatum (Chloë Sevigny), Hollis' oldest friend who's currently awaiting test results to see if she has breast cancer.

While the ladies are having dinner during Night 1 of the Five-Star Weekend, in walks Gigi, who was the least likely to accept her invitation to Nantucket. She's an internet friend who reached out to Hollis on social media after Matthew's death, and Hollis says it was easier to connect with a stranger during her initial grief period than it was with her real-life friends. (The other girls don't love to hear that.) But just as the group is becoming skeptical that Gigi will show up (or that she even exists), Gigi does arrive, and she's a beautiful and charismatic Delta pilot who seems to fit in nicely with the weekend's other "stars."

Later, while Hollis is trying to put the finishing touches on the dessert she made, she privately falls apart over Matthew, and Gigi kindly hugs Hollis when she finds her crying in the kitchen. Hollis frets that she doesn't feel ready to host this weekend, after all, and she divulges that her marriage to Matthew wasn't in a great place at the time of his death. Gigi continues to comfort her friend, then seems emotionally overcome, and she abruptly excuses herself.

When Gigi goes upstairs — passing family photos of Hollis, Matthew, and Caroline through the entire hallway — she closes herself in her bedroom and pulls out her phone... which contains a voicemail from Matthew (gasp!) that she plays on repeat.

"Hi, my love. It's me, Matthew," we hear him say. "You're probably already at the hotel. I'm heading to the airport." And as Gigi listens to the message over and over, she lies down on the floor and sobs.

Did "The Five Star Weekend" do enough to capture your interest in Episode 1? For those that didn't read the book, did you see that Gigi/Matthew twist coming? Grade the premiere in our poll below, then drop a comment with all of your thoughts!