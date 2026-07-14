Carol O'Connor's Second Hit Series Was Very Different From His Iconic '70s Sitcom

In the annals of television history, Carroll O'Connor's name will forever be synonymous with the cranky curmudgeon Archie Bunker from "All in the Family," a show that defined the '70s. Bunker was meant to be a caricature of bigoted men at the time, and the role earned O'Connor four Emmy awards for his performance. But once "All in the Family" went off the air, O'Connor found another way to make a very similar point, albeit in a completely different role.

O'Connor played the role of Archie Bunker for a total of 13 seasons – nine on "All in the Family" and another four on the spin-off "Archie Bunker's Place" – making television history along the way. In an interview with the Television Academy, O'Connor said that while the aim was to poke fun at people like Archie, not everyone was in on the joke. "We did make a fool out of out of him, and everybody saw him being made a fool out of," he said. "But, believe it or not, there were many, many people out there who thought Archie was 100% right about everything."

Five years after "Archie Bunker's Place" went off the air, O'Connor found a second life playing police chief Bill Gillespie in the TV adaptation of "In the Heat of the Night." The show centered around Gillespie and criminal profiler Virgil Tibbs, who was Black, working together in a small, racially divided Mississippi town.