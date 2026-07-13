Lost's Co-Creator Was Freaked Out When A Main Cast Member Guessed One Of The Island's Secrets

One of the core secrets behind "Lost" was the mystery of the island, the seemingly deserted land mass that the Oceanic 815 survivors crash onto — and one of the show's creators was totally freaked out when a core cast member guessed its big secret.

During Season 1 of the hit epic, actor Josh Holloway — who played one of the lead survivors, James "Sawyer" Ford — told showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse that he thought the island was moving its location within the series, even likening it to Darth Vader's Death Star in "Star Wars." Holloway recalled their reaction to Vulture: "Damon got all weird with me and he was like, 'Who've you been talking to?' I was like, 'I haven't talked to nobody. Pretend I never said anything.' And I walked away. So I quit my theorizing right there."

The idea that the island was moving — a notion that is now one of the touchpoints of the show's insane plot over the course of six seasons — was originally one that the senior creatives found to be a bit wacky, but in a good way. It came from co-creator and executive producer J.J. Abrams, who introduced the concept while shooting the show's iconic pilot episode.