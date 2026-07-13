House Of The Dragon Episode 4 Recap: Is There Another Heir In There?

It's fitting that "House of the Dragon" Queen Helaena Targaryen had a fantasy of escaping to the country and raising chickens, seeing as how she's on the nest.

Episode 4 of HBO's fantasy drama doesn't come right out and say it, but it's heavily implied: Ageon's sister/wife is pregnant, meaning there's another Targaryen heir to the throne on the way. The Seven help us all when/if Rhaenyra finds out!

But that's just one of the developments in an hour that spends time with Ormund and (the real) Daeron and Rhaena, whose father is shocked to learn what she's done. Read on for the highlights of the season's fourth episode.

Ormund's 15,000 soldiers enter Tumbleton and immediately start finding themselves quarters. Three inform Hugh's wife and her brother that they'll be lodging with them, like it or not. Ormund himself moves into a stately villa, and during a leisurely soak in the bath he informs the home's noble owners that their bending the knee for Rhaenyra doesn't put them in his good graces. "We swore because she is the queen," one of them tells him, causing him to stand, naked, and stare them down. "Is she?" he asks. "Or is she a b*tch with a dragon?" He makes no haste to cover himself as he promises that his men will be on their best behavior while in town... as long as "you remain on yours."

Throughout this exchange, a brown-haired young man has been standing nearby, attending to Ormund. We learn that this is the REAL Daeron Targaryen, and that he — as well as Ormund — is anxiously awaiting Aemond's planned arrival and military backup in the form of Vhagar.

Ormund's promise doesn't hold, of course: One of his men blatantly attacks Hugh's wife, and when her brother and sister-in-law come to her aid, the other soldiers beat them. They all appear before Ormund, who has the offending soldier gelded and his arm broken as punishment.