Sam Neill Remembered: Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of The Jurassic Park And Peaky Blinders Star

Sam Neill, an actor known for movies like "Jurassic Park" and TV series including "Peaky Blinders," died on Monday — and tributes are pouring in from Hollywood stars who knew and worked with him.

"Jurassic World Dominion" director Colin Trevorrow was among the first to to honor Neill on Instagram, calling him a "deeply soulful and beautiful man."

"He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength," Trevorrow's post continued. "I'll remember him for his tranquility, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters. It's not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful."

"Rest in peace to our Jurassic legend, Sam Neill," Universal Pictures added in a post on X.

Read on for more tributes to Neill from his co-stars across TV and film, then drop a comment with your own favorite memory of Neill's acting below.