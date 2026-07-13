Sam Neill Remembered: Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of The Jurassic Park And Peaky Blinders Star
Sam Neill, an actor known for movies like "Jurassic Park" and TV series including "Peaky Blinders," died on Monday — and tributes are pouring in from Hollywood stars who knew and worked with him.
"Jurassic World Dominion" director Colin Trevorrow was among the first to to honor Neill on Instagram, calling him a "deeply soulful and beautiful man."
"He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength," Trevorrow's post continued. "I'll remember him for his tranquility, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters. It's not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful."
"Rest in peace to our Jurassic legend, Sam Neill," Universal Pictures added in a post on X.
Read on for more tributes to Neill from his co-stars across TV and film, then drop a comment with your own favorite memory of Neill's acting below.
Peaky Blinders honors Sam Neill
Neill was also honored in a post on the "Peaky Blinders" Instagram account.
"We are devastated to hear that Sam Neill has died," the post reads. "Sam's portrayal of Chester Campbell is one for the ages. A villain who is despicable, petty, manipulative, but also charismatic, vulnerable, funny, and supremely entertaining to watch. Sam was one of the key forces that got 'Peaky Blinders' off to a running start, for which we will be forever grateful. Our love and thoughts are with his family."
Richard E. Grant, who starred alongside Neill in the 2019 film "Palm Beach," paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram, calling Neill an "officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense."
"[He] guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my life," Grant continued. "Sail on, kind Sir."
Toni Collette, who worked with Neill in the films "A Long Way Down" and "Dirty Deeds," shared her own Instagram message honoring her late co-star: "I love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend. You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are."
Other stars pay tribute to Neill
"Chicago Med" star Steven Weber, who worked with Neill on ABC's short-lived drama series "Happy Town," called Neill's death "insane and awful" in a post on Instagram.
"We met years back in a show and were friends ever since," Weber continued. "Acted together, cooked together. Always funny and smart and pithy and game. An actor's actor, simple and direct. Never a false note. And the same could be said about him in the real world. Decent. Nice. Authentic. A significant loss. Thank you for all you brought to people's lives. I know I won't forget what you brought to mine."
New Zealand actor Karl Urban shared a message in the comments section of the Instagram post announcing Neill's passing, calling the late actor "an inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps. A beautiful man, a national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and the to world. God speed Sam."