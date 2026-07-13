Sam Neill Dies: Jurassic Park, The Tudors, And Peaky Blinders Actor Was 78

Sam Neill, an actor known for movies like "Jurassic Park" and TV series including "Peaky Blinders," died Monday. He was 78.

Neill's family announced his passing in a statement published on the actor's Instagram account. "Sam was surrounded by [family] and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," they wrote. "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free." The family did not specify Neill's cause of death, but thanked the medical staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital.

Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in 2023, and in 2026 revealed that he was "cancer free" after undergoing a clinical trial.

He was best known for playing the adventuring paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in "Jurassic Park," a role he reprised in several subsequent films in the franchise including 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion," which reunited him with his co-stars from the first movie, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. His other, varied film work included roles in "The Piano," "Event Horizon," "Wimbledon," "The Vow," and "The Horse Whisperer."