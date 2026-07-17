Jake Gyllenhaal Played Robin Williams' Son On This Acclaimed Television Drama

Jake Gyllenhaal landed his first TV role in a 1994 episode of "Homicide: Life on the Street." It was a small role where Gyllenhaal played a kid named Matt, who is traumatized after his mother is shot to death in a mugging right in front of him.

Gyllenhaal was an unknown actor in his early teens at the time, so his performance was over-shadowed by that of guest star Robin Williams, who played Matt's father. Williams was praised by critics for his grounded, surprisingly non-comedic performance in the episode. "He had no opportunity to do jokes and didn't want an opportunity," showrunner Tom Fontana told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about Williams. "He wanted to play it exactly how it was written."

The episode, "Bop Gun," proved a turning point for the series, which had previously been struggling in the ratings and facing threats of cancellation. Public interest in Williams playing a serious role helped the episode rake in over 16 million viewers, ensuring the show would be renewed for at least another season. Much like one of the best HBO original series of all time, "The Wire," "Homicide" may not have been a big ratings hit, but it was always critically acclaimed. In one review following Williams' episode, a TV critic for the Philadelphia Inquirer begged his readers to check out the show, writing "please watch it" repeatedly throughout the piece.