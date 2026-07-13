Crystal Lake Teaser: Linda Cardellini's Pamela Voorhees Seeks Bloody Revenge In Friday The 13th Prequel's First Footage

Pamela Voorhees' origin story is about to be revealed.

Peacock Monday released the first footage (via EW) for "Crystal Lake," the streamer's forthcoming prequel series to the popular "Friday the 13th" horror film franchise.

In the clip (which you can watch embedded above), a group of camp counselors tells a horrific tale around a campfire. "It all started when that kid drowned last summer," one guy recounts. That "kid" is, of course, Jason Voorhees, the series' hockey-masked killer who slices and dices horny teens throughout 12 films. Here, however, Jason is only a child, and in the teaser's first seconds, we see Pamela (Linda Cardellini) treading water in the lake screaming her son's name, while flashes of a bloody-faced Cardellini and a large machete hit the screen.

Reads the official synopsis: "The series follows single mother Pam Voorhees who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam's door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events are set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: Just who is Pam Voorhees?"

As previously reported, the eight-episode "Crystal Lake" will premiere Thursday, October 15, with Brad Caleb Kane ("IT: Welcome to Derry") on board as showrunner.