Why Bewitched Star Dick York Quit The Hit Sitcom Years Before The Show Ended

When Season 6 of the 1960s sitcom "Bewitched" premiered, fans were in for a surprise: Darrin Stephens, the mortal husband of Elizabeth Montgomery's spell-casting Samantha, suddenly had a different face. And no, it wasn't because of a magic spell gone wrong. Actor Dick Sargent had taken over the role, leaving viewers wondering what happened to the original Darrin, played by Dick York.

York's exit wasn't caused by creative differences or behind-the-scenes drama. He was forced to leave the hit series because of a debilitating back injury and a subsequent addiction to prescription drugs.

York's medical troubles dated back to five years before "Bewitched" — one of the best TV shows of the '60s — premiered. In 1959, he suffered a life-changing injury while filming the Western drama "They Came to Cordura." During a scene in which he pumped a railway handcar alongside costar Gary Cooper, an extra unexpectedly grabbed the rail.

"Now, instead of lifting the expected weight, I was suddenly, jarringly, lifting his entire weight off the flatbed — 180 pounds or so," York recalled in a 1992 interview with FilmFax (via Biography). "The muscles along the right side of my back tore. They just snapped and let loose ... that was the start of it all — the pain, the painkillers, the addiction, the lost career."