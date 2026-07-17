Why Bewitched Star Dick York Quit The Hit Sitcom Years Before The Show Ended
When Season 6 of the 1960s sitcom "Bewitched" premiered, fans were in for a surprise: Darrin Stephens, the mortal husband of Elizabeth Montgomery's spell-casting Samantha, suddenly had a different face. And no, it wasn't because of a magic spell gone wrong. Actor Dick Sargent had taken over the role, leaving viewers wondering what happened to the original Darrin, played by Dick York.
York's exit wasn't caused by creative differences or behind-the-scenes drama. He was forced to leave the hit series because of a debilitating back injury and a subsequent addiction to prescription drugs.
York's medical troubles dated back to five years before "Bewitched" — one of the best TV shows of the '60s — premiered. In 1959, he suffered a life-changing injury while filming the Western drama "They Came to Cordura." During a scene in which he pumped a railway handcar alongside costar Gary Cooper, an extra unexpectedly grabbed the rail.
"Now, instead of lifting the expected weight, I was suddenly, jarringly, lifting his entire weight off the flatbed — 180 pounds or so," York recalled in a 1992 interview with FilmFax (via Biography). "The muscles along the right side of my back tore. They just snapped and let loose ... that was the start of it all — the pain, the painkillers, the addiction, the lost career."
Dick York's health continued to decline on the Bewitched set
For years, Dick York relied on codeine, muscle relaxants, and sleeping pills to manage the excruciating pain, developing a full-blown addiction by 1968. By the time "Bewitched" became a ratings juggernaut, his physical limitations required constant assistance.
"I had a board in my trailer where I would flatten out," York told People in 1989. "And on the set the crew would help me. They would plant someone on the other side of a door in case it was too heavy for me to open by myself."
In 1969, York blacked out while filming "Bewitched" and was rushed to the hospital. While recovering, producer William Asher asked whether he wanted to leave the series, and York agreed it was time. Dick Sargent stepped into the role of Darrin and remained with the show until it ended in 1972.
York returned to acting in the early 1980s with guest appearances on "Simon & Simon" and "Fantasy Island," followed by the 1984 TV movie "High School U.S.A.," his final screen credit. Although he stopped taking his medication in 1971, he later faced financial hardship and emphysema. In his final years, he became an advocate for people experiencing homelessness before his death in 1992.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).