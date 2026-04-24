15 Best Witch TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked
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Witches make for great television. Whether they're serving as everyone's favorite "Supernatural" villains or shaking things up in an all-star fantasy show, they are are always capable of brewing up some fantastic storytelling.
For fans who can't get enough of witchy tales and the magical mayhem they tend to bring, TVLine has a whole catalog of recommendations. For the purposes of this list, we'll focus on shows that revolve heavily around witches and the concept of witchcraft. This means that shows that just happen to have the occasional witchy character are out (sorry, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Game of Thrones"), as are ones where the witchiness is implied rather than stated (Ditto, "Wednesday"). Here are the 15 greatest, witchiest TV series of them all.
15. Witches of East End
If your preferred brand of small screen witchcraft leans toward gleefully campy, look no further than Maggie Friedman's "Witches of East End." Based on Melissa de La Cruz's novel, the supernatural drama ran on Lifetime from 2013 to 2014. It infuses plenty of comedy into its melodramatic shenanigans, often delivered by series MVP Mädchen Amick's, who portrays loveable misfit Wendy Beauchamp. (It may not be a coincidence that post-"Witches," Amick went on to experience a deserved career revival with "American Horror Story: Hotel," "Riverdale," and "Twin Peaks: The Return.")
The show tells the story of powerful witch Joanna Beauchamp (Julia Ormond), whose daughters Ingrid (Rachel Boston) and Freya (Jenna Dewan) experience a power awakening and are drawn in the secret world of supernatural intrigue bubbling under the shady town of East Haven. Its overall tone leans decidedly toward supernatural soap opera, but that's not a slight on the show by any means. As this list shows, witches can be goofy, scary, or serious — and it's perfectly all right for a show to pick one of those balls and run with it.
14. Cursed
Whenever the conversation shifts to witches and Arthurian legends, the first name that comes to mind is usually noted enchantress Morgan le Fay. A version of her (Shalom Brune-Franklin) features on Netflix's "Cursed," of course, but the show's focus is another important figure from these legends.
Our protagonist is Nimue (Katherine Langford), a young but powerful Fey sorceress with an apparent curse on her head. Teaming up with a young, dashing mercenary called Arthur (Devon Terrell), she embarks on a mission to deliver a powerful sword to the wizard Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård). Yes, it's that Arthur. Yes, it's that Merlin. And no, they're not the only famous mythological figures who'll turn up. Reimagining legends is the name of the game here, and Nimue herself is on an origin story arc to become the mythical Wolf-Blood Witch — and, ultimately, the Lady of the Lake.
Based on writer Thomas Wheeler and artist Frank Miller's YA novel "Cursed (An Arthurian Retelling)," the show's an entertaining fantasy drama with a committed lead performance by "13 Reasons Why" star Langford. "Cursed" packs an extra punch if you're familiar with the legends it's based on, but it's also easy to enjoy without extra homework. Unfortunately, the series was unable to unleash its full potential, and only lasted for a single season before joining the ranks of shows that Netflix cancelled in 2021.
13. Once Upon a Time
Many great fairy tales revolve around witches, and ABC's "Once Upon A Time" follows this trend. Despite Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) technically pulling many of the strings, the events in and around Storybrooke are so witch-heavy that the story simply wouldn't move without a magic user or eight throwing their weight around.
Far and away the most prominent witch on the show is the magnificent Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla and Ava Acres), largely based on the Evil Queen from "Snow White." A pivotal figure and the orchestrator of the Dark Curse that led to the creation of the show's main setting of Storybrooke, Maine, Regina is later joined by a whole cavalcade of other powerful witches. Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz's fairytale drama rolls out versions of classic magic users from the Wicked Witch of the West (Rebecca Mader and Isabella Blake-Thomas) to Ursula the Sea Witch from "The Little Mermaid" (Merrin Dungey and Tiffany Boone), peppering the well-received ABC show with magic users left and right.
12. Sabrina the Teenage Witch
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" ran from 1996 to 2003, and established Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart) as one of the most easily recognizable TV witches in the game. The magical Westbridge household of Sabrina, aunts Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick), and warlock-turned-cat Salem Saberhagen (voiced by Nick Bakay) provided its own spin on classic sitcom tropes, and the show built a commendably deep lore over the course of its seven seasons.
"Sabrina" still remains an entertaining watch, and the trove of Salem Saberfagen gifs out there shows that it retains its magic. In fact, the show was far more popular than you might remember; Apart from being one of the finest witch sitcoms out there, "Sabrina" debuted on ABC debut to 17 million viewers, proving its recipe's allure. Besides, let's not forget that the show gave us one of the best teen TV couples ever in Sabrina and Harvey Kinkle (Nate Richert).
11. Mayfair Witches
As befits a show based on author Anne Rice's work, Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding's AMC supernatural thriller drama "Mayfair Witches" gives a Gothic spin on the subject of witches. It also completely ignores the "everyperson finds out they have magic powers" version of the witch origin story. Instead, "Mayfair Witches" gives the power awakening treatment to Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a bona fide pediatric neurosurgeon whose eventually surfacing ex (Ben Feldman) is a genetics company CEO. The show also introduces an interesting spin on historic witch hunts with its witch-hating, contemporary extremist sect. Don't worry, though — all the Rice signatures are still there, from haunting New Orleans landscapes to Gothic mansions for characters to pout in.
"Mayfair Witches" premiered in 2023 as the second entry in AMC's Anne Rice-themed Immortal Universe, so along with "Interview With the Vampire" (2022) and "Talamasca: The Secret Order" (2025) it has plenty of inbuilt crossover lore. This makes it a must-watch for all Rice aficionados, but it doesn't need its sister series to work as a bloody, entertaining witch show.
10. Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Joe Barton's Netflix fantasy drama "Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself" is based on Sally Green's YA thriller "Half Bad." Here, we have a world where witches and humans live side by side, though the situation is far from peaceful: The witch world is locked in a conflict between "good" Fairborn witches and the "bad" Blood witches, though in reality, the two groups' morals are far more complicated than that.
We follow young outcast Nathan Byrne (Jay Lycurgo), who's saddled with the dual baggage of being the illegitimate son of the most controversial witch in the world, and a prophecy that he will one day kill his dad. On paper, you already know what follows: A quest where nothing is quite as it seems, surprising allies emerge, and danger lurks around every corner. Yet, "The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself" diverts from usual teen fantasy fare with not just the strength of its story, but also its combination of brutality and beauty. Nathan is no mere Harry Potter expy, either. His powers involve things like gaining powers by eating hearts, and his inevitable companions (played by Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans) double as love interests.
Ruthless, bloody, and highly entertaining, "The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself" was adored by critics and viewers alike. Unfortunately, Netflix pulled a Netflix by canceling the show in 2022 after only one season.
9. Bewitched (1962)
"Sabrina the Teenage Witch" is no slouch when it comes to witch sitcoms, but let's face it, there's no dethroning Sol Saks' ABC legend "Bewitched." The marriage of witch Samantha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery) and ordinary ad account executive Darrin Stephens (Dick York and Dick Sargent) is an endless font of comedic setups, as the couple's regular life keeps being disrupted by Samantha's disapproving relatives and reluctant power use.
The secret sauce of "Bewitched" is that at first glance, it's a very basic suburbanite family sitcom. Yet, the supernatural is lurking behind every corner, and we're always just one iconic nose twitch or meddling mother-in-law away from utter chaos, made all the more entertaining by Samantha's scrambling to keep up appearances. It doesn't hurt that the show's casting is immaculate, either. Agnes Moorehead is a fabulous terror as Samantha's mother Endora, while both Alice Pearce and Marion Lorne won posthumous Emmys for their roles as the Stephens' nosy neighbor Gladys and the scatter-brained Aunt Clara.
8. Salem
The Salem, Massachusetts witch trials of the late 17th century are one of the most famous historical instances of witch panic, where tensions and superstitions in a single Puritan town led to 20 executions and 10 times as many witchcraft accusations. Brannon Braga and Adam Simon's WGN America show "Salem" drinks deep from that real-life well, with one slight modification: Witchcraft is very real here, and so is the devil (Oliver Bell).
"Salem" takes the era's witch panic and adds the layer of real witches having to deal with the situation. It also uses plenty of historical figures from the real Salem witch trials. Janet Montgomery's central witch, Mary Sibley, is based on trial accuser Mary Walcott. Shane West plays a fictionalized version of central accused Captain John Alden, Seth Gabel portrays influential clergyman Cotton Mather, Ashley Madekwe is the trial's first accused Tituba, and so forth. This makes "Salem" a special watch for viewers who are interested in the history of witch hunts. And since it also happens to be a genuinely good show, its three seasons can be readily recommended for any and all appreciators of witch-themed television.
7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Sabrina Spellman (this time portrayed by Kiernan Shipka) makes her second appearance on the list, and for good reason. Reimagining a sitcom as a supernatural fantasy teen drama with horror elements sounds like a risky proposition, but creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa pulled it off with gusto on Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."
The key characters are still the same, but boy, is the vibe different. The tonal differences can be seen in Salem Saberhagen, who's a wisecracking and power-hungry practical effects cat in the sitcom. Here, he's a genuine cat whose unheard telepathic communication manifests as yowls and hisses. Everything here is like that compared to "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" — nastier, creepier, more real.
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" still gets goofy, but it's the kind of scary goofy that slaps the viewer with demons, devils, and characters with names like Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez). Pretty, strange, and undeniably charming, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is a dark-hued, occult oddball of a show that provides great entertainment for the witchcraft-minded.
6. The Order
Dennis Heaton's two-season Netflix horror drama "The Order" doesn't throw the term "witch" around much, but it does use just about every available witch cliché in the book to brand its characters as such. The titular Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose is clearly a coven with power-hungry dynamics. Dark family secrets and search for power abound. Grim magics, candle-lit halls, and protective lockets are everywhere. Doors open and close at the snap of fingers. It's a witch show. In fact, "The Order" is more than that. After a few episodes, it reveals that it's actually a "witches vs. werewolves" show.
Much like the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, "The Order" takes its sweet time to reveal its secrets, juggling the campus antics of Belgrave University with the surprising dangers both the werewolves and the Order itself pose. The show knows when it needs to go hard and when it can be happily unserious, and the end result is one of the most binge-worthy series on this list.
5. American Horror Story: Coven
Ryan Murphy's FX horror anthology "American Horror Story" has gone through a whole bunch of scary tropes over the years, and it just so happens that one of the best "American Horror Story" seasons is witch-themed. "American Horror Story: Coven" focuses on a contemporary New Orleans-based witch school, telling their and other area witches' stories using copious flashbacks — and, this being "American Horror Story," with a whole bunch of blood.
For those familiar with Murphy's work, "Coven" is a familiar ride that just happens to go much, much faster than usual. The twisty plot and the catty, cruel witches of "Coven" are particularly colorful and entertaining even by "AHS" standards. To highlight just how amazing the cast here is, Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates both won an Emmy for their turns as Fiona Goode and Madame Delphine LaLaurie, and Angela Bassett, Frances Conroy, and Sarah Paulson were nominated. "Coven" is campy, brutal fun for fans of "AHS" and witches alike.
4. Charmed (1998)
For those who were into witchy TV around the turn of the millennium, there was no beating the Power of Three. Constance M. Burge's "Charmed" is indeed a very charming supernatural fantasy drama about witch sisters Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Phoebe Halliwell (Alyssa Milano), who use their various witch powers to fight evil while trying to lead a semblance of normal suburban life. The secret of "Charmed" is its ability to balance character development and family drama with the supernatural stuff, which allows it to organically combine dangerous good-versus-evil scenarios with slice-of-life familial relationships and romances (where, granted, the boyfriends tend to be angels and suchlike).
Sure, "Charmed" wasn't always a perfect show about three sisters who fight demons with magic. Prue was replaced by Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan) from Season 4 onwards, and there is some noticeable quality downgrade in the later seasons. Still, on the whole, the show definitely belongs in the higher tier of witch TV.
3. Agatha All Along
Even on this list of witch-themed shows, Jac Schaeffer's "Agatha All Along" stands out with its sheer witchy witchiness. Virtually every single character we see either is a witch or is somehow affiliated with one. The central story focuses on "WandaVision" villain Agatha Harkness' (the ever-excellent Kathryn Hahn) quest to regain her powers by putting together a makeshift coven and embarking on a quest to travel the perilous Witches' Road. After a couple of episodes' worth of elaborate setup, the show kicks in high gear with episode after episode of intriguing, themed mystery boxes, each of which gives us more information about key characters — and puts their very existence in jeopardy.
Funny, brutal, touching, imaginative, and well-cast across the board, this nine-episode miniseries is a worthy spin-off of the best Marvel Disney+ show. Some of its surprises are well-telegraphed, while others deliver absolute gut punches to characters and viewers alike. All that you can be certain of is that by the time "Agatha All Along" Season 1 finale reaches the surprising end of the Witches' Road, none of the characters are the same ... not even the ones who actually make it to the end credits.
2. A Discovery of Witches
"A Discovery of Witches" is about Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), who are both esteemed academics with a slight twist. Diana is also the scion of a powerful witch family, and Matthew is a vampire. Do they team up to investigate a dangerous mystery in their shared paranormal world? Do things get heated between them? Yes and yes.
While Diana has definite "chosen one" vibes, her particular power set is so difficult and unique to use that it fluctuates somewhere between utterly useless and story-breakingly dangerous. What's more, she detests the idea of being a witch, preferring her chosen line of work as a historian. Meanwhile, Matthew the vampire is a committed Catholic who's a far cry from suave vampires of the Lestat variety. Instead, he's a slightly stuffy Brit whose old-school ways can come across as condescending instead of charming.
A worthy three-season adaptation of Debora Harkness' "All Soul" novel series, "A Discovery of Witches" is a great witch TV show that knows how to tell a good supernatural story and goes deliberately hard on romance. Palmer and Goode have an excellent dynamic, and both of their characters are different enough from usual genre fare to be genuinely interesting. Thanks to the long-standing animosity between vampires and witches, the pair's "will-they-won't-they" soon gives way into "can-they," as the world seems to be against them. The end result is, appropriately enough, nothing short of magical.
1. WandaVision
The first Disney+ series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a tragic tale about immeasurable heartbreak and the way hurt people end up hurting people. It's also a series of themed sitcoms that would often be genuinely funny if it wasn't for the ominous undercurrent bubbling underneath. Oh, and it's entirely driven by two witches with fundamentally opposing philosophies and life situations.
Jac Schaeffer's "WandaVision" is a show that deals with big themes of identity and loss, then wheels in an Emmy-winning villain theme song out of the blue. It can make you laugh, cry, and shudder in terror as the true nature of Westview, New Jersey slowly unfolds. Yet, despite the multitudes of styles and genres it contains, "WandaVision" never steers far from being a witch show, as both Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha Harkness' powers and actions constantly shape the plot. The show's sheer quality and the witchy aspects woven into its very fabric give "WandaVision" an easy top spot.