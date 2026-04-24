15 Best Witch TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Whenever the conversation shifts to witches and Arthurian legends, the first name that comes to mind is usually noted enchantress Morgan le Fay. A version of her (Shalom Brune-Franklin) features on Netflix's "Cursed," of course, but the show's focus is another important figure from these legends.

Our protagonist is Nimue (Katherine Langford), a young but powerful Fey sorceress with an apparent curse on her head. Teaming up with a young, dashing mercenary called Arthur (Devon Terrell), she embarks on a mission to deliver a powerful sword to the wizard Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård). Yes, it's that Arthur. Yes, it's that Merlin. And no, they're not the only famous mythological figures who'll turn up. Reimagining legends is the name of the game here, and Nimue herself is on an origin story arc to become the mythical Wolf-Blood Witch — and, ultimately, the Lady of the Lake.

Based on writer Thomas Wheeler and artist Frank Miller's YA novel "Cursed (An Arthurian Retelling)," the show's an entertaining fantasy drama with a committed lead performance by "13 Reasons Why" star Langford. "Cursed" packs an extra punch if you're familiar with the legends it's based on, but it's also easy to enjoy without extra homework. Unfortunately, the series was unable to unleash its full potential, and only lasted for a single season before joining the ranks of shows that Netflix cancelled in 2021.