2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations: See The Nominees Revealed So Far

The 53rd Daytime Emmy nominations are rolling out in stages, with four categories announced Monday evening, three more Tuesday morning, and the remaining categories to be unveiled Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.

On Monday evening, "Entertainment Tonight" revealed the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, while "Extra" unveiled the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

On Tuesday morning, ABC's "The View" will reveal the nominees for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Entertainment News Series, and Outstanding Daytime Personality (Daily). The remaining nominations will be announced at noon.

The nominations arrive one week after the Television Academy unveiled the 2026 Primetime Emmy nominees. (You can find the full list here.)

The 2026 Daytime Emmys are set for Friday, October 30, though it's not yet clear whether the ceremony will air on television or stream exclusively via watch.theemmys.tv, as it did in 2025. TVLine will keep you posted as we learn more.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back Tuesday for the complete list of nominees. In the meantime, scroll down to see who's been nominated so far.