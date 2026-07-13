2026 Daytime Emmy Nominations: See The Nominees Revealed So Far
The 53rd Daytime Emmy nominations are rolling out in stages, with four categories announced Monday evening, three more Tuesday morning, and the remaining categories to be unveiled Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
On Monday evening, "Entertainment Tonight" revealed the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, while "Extra" unveiled the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.
On Tuesday morning, ABC's "The View" will reveal the nominees for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Entertainment News Series, and Outstanding Daytime Personality (Daily). The remaining nominations will be announced at noon.
The nominations arrive one week after the Television Academy unveiled the 2026 Primetime Emmy nominees. (You can find the full list here.)
The 2026 Daytime Emmys are set for Friday, October 30, though it's not yet clear whether the ceremony will air on television or stream exclusively via watch.theemmys.tv, as it did in 2025. TVLine will keep you posted as we learn more.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back Tuesday for the complete list of nominees. In the meantime, scroll down to see who's been nominated so far.
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Stacy Haiduk (as Kristen DiMera), "Days of Our Lives"
Karla Mosley (as Dani Dupree), "Beyond the Gates"
Michelle Stafford (as Phyllis Summers), "The Young and the Restless"
Heather Tom (as Katie Logan), "The Bold and the Beautiful"
Tamara Tunie (as Anita Williams Dupree), "Beyond the Gates"
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Eric Braeden (as Victor Newman, "The Young and the Restless"
Steve Burton (as Jason Morgan), "General Hospital"
Scott Clifton (as Liam Spencer), "The Bold and the Beautiful"
Thorsten Kaye (as Ridge Forrester), "The Bold and the Beautiful"
Christian Jules Le Blanc (as Michael Baldwin), "The Young and the Restless"
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES
"3rd Hour of TODAY" (NBC)
"The Drew Barrymore Show" (CBS Media Ventures)
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
"Live With Kelly and Mark" (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
"TODAY With Jenna & Friends" (NBC)
"The View" (ABC)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro, "The View"
Kelly Clarkson, "The Kelly Clarkson Show"
Tamron Hall, "Tamron Hall"
Jennifer Hudson, "The Jennifer Hudson Show"
Sherri Shepherd, "Sherri"
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
To be revealed Tuesday on ABC's "The View," airing at 11 a.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
To be revealed Tuesday on ABC's "The View," airing at 11 a.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PERSONALITY (DAILY)
To be revealed Tuesday on ABC's "The View," airing at 11 a.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PERSONALITY (NON-DAILY)
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING EMERGING TALENT IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING CASTING
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING CULINARY INSTRUCTIONAL SERIES
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING CULINARY CULTURAL SERIES
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE PROGRAM
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND NATURE PROGRAM
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL
To be revealed Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET.