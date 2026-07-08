Emmys 2026: See The Full List Of Nominations
The Emmy nominations are in, and "Hacks" is going out in style.
The HBO Max comedy picked up a whopping 24 nominations for its fifth and final season, which is not only the highest number of nods for this year's comedies, but a new record set for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy genre. (Apple TV's "The Studio" and Hulu's "The Bear" previously held the record with 23 nominations.)
It was a good morning all around for HBO Max, really, with medical drama "The Pitt" scoring 25 nods — the most for any series this year. Apple TV freshman "Pluribus" followed with 18 nominations in the drama genre (and the streamer's Jon Hamm series "Your Friends & Neighbors" also snuck in with a Best Drama Series nod for its second season).
The 2026 Emmys will air live Monday, September 14, at 8/7c on NBC and will stream on Peacock. "Law & Order: SVU" leading lady Mariska Hargitay is set to host for the very first time. (Here's why two of the year's buzziest shows, "Heated Rivalry" and "Dutton Ranch," weren't eligible for nomination this time around.)
Keep scrolling to see all of this year's Primetime Emmy nominees, then drop a comment with your reactions!
DRAMA CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING DRAMA
"The Diplomat" (Netflix)
"The Gilded Age" (HBO)
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (HBO)
"Paradise" (Hulu)
"The Pitt" (HBO Max)
"Pluribus" (Apple TV)
"Slow Horses" (Apple TV)
"Your Friends & Neighbors" (Apple TV)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"
Chase Infiniti, "The Testaments"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"
Zendaya, "Euphoria"
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Mark Ruffalo, "Task"
Rufus Sewell, "The Diplomat"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Taylor Dearden, "The Pitt"
Fiona Dourif, "The Pitt"
Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"
Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
Sepideh Moafi, "The Pitt"
Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
Karolina Wydra, "Pluribus"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Patrick Ball, "The Pitt"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt"
Gerran Howell, "The Pitt"
Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
Tom Pelphrey, "Task"
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, "Pluribus"
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Brittany Allen, "The Pitt"
Tal Anderson, "The Pitt"
Tina Ivlev, "The Pitt"
Miriam Shor, "Pluribus"
Merritt Wever, "The Gilded Age"
Shailene Woodley, "Paradise"
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Colman Domingo, "Euphoria"
Ernest Harden, Jr., "The Pitt"
Jeff Hiller, "Pluribus"
Jeff Kober, "The Pitt"
Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses"
Bradley Whitford, "The Diplomat"
COMEDY CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING COMEDY
"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
"The Bear" (Hulu)
"Hacks" (HBO Max)
"Margo's Got Money Troubles" (Apple TV)
"Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)
"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
"Shrinking" (Apple TV)
"Widow's Bay" (Apple TV)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Elle Fanning, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Wonder Man"
Steve Carell, "Rooster"
Matthew Rhys, "Widow's Bay"
Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Dale Dickey, "Widow's Bay"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Kate O'Flynn, "Widow's Bay"
Michelle Pfeiffer, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
Megan Stalter, "Hacks"
Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
Nick Offerman, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
Stephen Root, "Widow's Bay"
Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Leslie Bibb, "Hacks"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"
Betty Gilpin, "Widow's Bay"
Cherry Jones, "Hacks"
Laurie Metcalf, "Hacks"
Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"
Lauren Weedman, "Hacks"
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Michael J. Fox, "Shrinking"
Brett Goldstein, "Shrinking"
Hamish Linklater, "Widow's Bay"
Christopher McDonald, "Hacks"
Rob Reiner, "The Bear"
Connor Storrie, "Saturday Night Live"
REALITY CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
"Dancing With the Stars" (ABC)
"RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV)
"Survivor" (CBS)
"Top Chef" (Bravo)
"The Traitors" (Peacock)
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
"America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" (Netflix)
"Love on the Spectrum" (Netflix)
"RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked" (MTV)
"Summer House" (Bravo)
"Welcome to Wrexham" (FXX)
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
"Antiques Roadshow" (PBS)
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" (Food Network)
"Love Is Blind" (Netflix)
"Queer Eye" (Netflix)
"Shark Tank" (ABC)
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY/COMPETITION PROGRAM
RuPaul Charles, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Alan Cumming, "The Traitors"
Kristen Kish, "Top Chef"
Ariana Madix, "Love Island USA"
Jeff Probst, "Survivor"
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
"Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)
"Jeopardy!" (Syndicated)
"The Price Is Right" (CBS)
"Wheel of Fortune" (Syndicated)
"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (ABC)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud"
Ken Jennings, "Jeopardy!"
Colin Jost, "Pop Culture Jeopardy!"
Jimmy Kimmel, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire"
Martin Short, "Match Game"
LIMITED SERIES & TV-MOVIE CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
"All Her Fault" (Peacock)
"The Beast in Me" (Netflix)
"BEEF" (Netflix)
"DTF St. Louis" (HBO)
"Love Story" (FX)
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
"Heads of State" (Prime Video)
"Miss You, Love You" (HBO)
"People We Meet on Vacation" (Netflix)
"Remarkably Bright Creatures" (Netflix)
"Jack Ryan: Ghost War" (Prime Video)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE
Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"
Sally Field, "Remarkably Bright Creatures"
Carey Mulligan, "BEEF"
Sarah Pidgeon, "Love Story"
Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE
Riz Ahmed, "Bait"
Jason Bateman, "Black Rabbit"
Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
Oscar Isaac, "BEEF"
Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE
Linda Cardellini, "DTF St. Louis"
Dakota Fanning, "All Her Fault"
Laurie Metcalf, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
Joy Sunday, "DTF: St. Louis"
Youn Yuh-jung, "BEEF"
Constance Zimmer, "Love Story"
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE
Jason Bateman, "DTF St. Louis"
Richard Gadd, "Half Man"
David Harbour, "DTF St. Louis"
Richard Jenkins, "DTF St. Louis"
Charles Melton, "BEEF"
Nick Offerman, "Death by Lightning"
VARIETY SERIES & OTHER CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES
"The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny (NBC)
83rd Annual Golden Globes (CBS)
68th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
78th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
"Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable..." (Netflix)
"The Muppet Show" (ABC)
"Nikki Glaser: Good Girl" (Hulu)
"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show" (Disney+)
"Wicked: One Wonderful Night" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
"Bob's Burgers" (Fox)
"Rick and Morty" (Adult Swim)
"The Simpsons" (Fox)
"Smiling Friends" (Adult Swim)
"South Park" (Comedy Central)
"Star Wars: Visions" (Disney+)