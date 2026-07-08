Emmys 2026: See The Full List Of Nominations

The Emmy nominations are in, and "Hacks" is going out in style.

The HBO Max comedy picked up a whopping 24 nominations for its fifth and final season, which is not only the highest number of nods for this year's comedies, but a new record set for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy genre. (Apple TV's "The Studio" and Hulu's "The Bear" previously held the record with 23 nominations.)

It was a good morning all around for HBO Max, really, with medical drama "The Pitt" scoring 25 nods — the most for any series this year. Apple TV freshman "Pluribus" followed with 18 nominations in the drama genre (and the streamer's Jon Hamm series "Your Friends & Neighbors" also snuck in with a Best Drama Series nod for its second season).

The 2026 Emmys will air live Monday, September 14, at 8/7c on NBC and will stream on Peacock. "Law & Order: SVU" leading lady Mariska Hargitay is set to host for the very first time. (Here's why two of the year's buzziest shows, "Heated Rivalry" and "Dutton Ranch," weren't eligible for nomination this time around.)



Keep scrolling to see all of this year's Primetime Emmy nominees, then drop a comment with your reactions!