The Big Bang Theory's John Ross Bowie Says Barry Kripke Is Stuart Fails To Save The Universe's Answer To Lost In Space's Dr. Smith

When John Ross Bowie approaches for our interview, he has just removed his blindfold. He's also dressed head to toe in Army fatigues.

The actor has just wrapped a scene that finds the central quartet from "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" — along with another "Big Bang Theory" alum we're not yet at liberty to identify — in a potentially deadly predicament unlike anything Barry Kripke encountered during Bowie's 11 seasons as Sheldon Cooper's foil.

On this particular day, the Warner Bros. Discovery-produced HBO Max original is filming on the Universal lot. The scale of the ambitious sci-fi comedy has made it impossible to confine production to a single soundstage at Warner Bros., and just a few yards away sits the train station set from former NBC comedy "The Good Place" — a fitting backdrop for a show that delights in dropping its characters into increasingly bizarre realities.

"You can feel the joy coming off every department, you know? Wardrobe gets a brand new assignment every episode, set decoration, props...," Bowie tells TVLine. "Everyone is just so delighted at the variety the show provides. It has been really cool."

So how, exactly, do you pitch Barry Kripke on a multiverse adventure?

"I don't know what it says about me, but I caught on pretty quickly," Bowie says with a laugh. "I was just like, 'Okay, great. You're taking a bunch of tertiary characters through the multiverse. Let's do this!'"

What really interested him, however, wasn't simply the multiverse concept. It was co-creator Bill Prady's shorthand for Kripke's expanded role.

"Prady is a real showbiz history buff and so am I, and he pitched Kripke's role on the show as sort of like Dr. Smith on the old 'Lost in Space' — the in-house antagonist who is constantly around and constantly either screwing things up through incompetence or malevolence," Bowie recalls. "That really excited me because I do love the old 'Lost in Space' show, as corny as it is, so it was really fun to think, 'Hell yeah, I'm going to be Zachary Smith on this show. Cool!'"

The process of fleshing out Kripke is very much ongoing. As if on cue, Chuck Lorre wanders over and pitches Bowie an alternate line for the very scene he has just wrapped and will soon shoot again — one that reveals a more vulnerable side of Kripke without sanding off his rough edges.

"The fun thing about 10 subsequent episodes where Kripke is No. 4 on the call sheet, as opposed to being No. 8 or No. 9 on the call sheet, is that you've got to dimensionalize him in some way, or else he's just insufferable," Bowie says. "So they're fleshing him out. They're giving him a few more shades. He's still awful and inappropriate, but you sort of get a cleaner idea of why he's awful and inappropriate."