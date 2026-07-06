Every Big Bang Theory Actor Who Appears In Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

"The Big Bang Theory" may have ended in 2019, but its universe continues to expand.

HBO Max's "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" (premiering Thursday, July 23 at 9 p.m.) reunites viewers with comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn), and physicist Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) for a multiverse adventure. According to the official synopsis, their quest to restore reality after Stuart accidentally triggers a multiverse Armageddon will bring them face-to-face with alternate-universe versions of characters viewers have come to know and love from "The Big Bang Theory."

Below, we've rounded up every actor from the "Big Bang" franchise already confirmed to appear in "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe." We'll continue updating this list as additional guest stars are announced or appear on screen (and, should any alumni from "Young Sheldon" or "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" eventually make the jump, we'll include them, too).