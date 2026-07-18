This Forgotten '80s Sitcom Launched The Careers Of Multiple A-List Actors
Several shows over the years have been breeding grounds for a new generation of talent. Usually, however, these series are well-remembered or highly thought of. That's what makes NBC's short-lived 1982 sitcom, "One of the Boys," stand out so much. The series, which TV Guide ranked as the 24th worst show of all time, starred the late Mickey Rooney as an elderly man who wanted to leave his retirement home and move in with his grandson. While Rooney was the biggest name at the time, it's the rest of the cast that's worth looking at today.
For starters, Rooney's grandson was played by Dana Carvey. This was Carvey's first starring role in a TV series, but it certainly wouldn't be his last. In 1986, he would begin a seven-year run on "Saturday Night Live," creating memorable characters like the Church Lady. Playing Carvey's roommate was Nathan Lane, in his first major television role. A decade later, he'd be nominated for his first Tony. Now, Lane has three Tony awards to his name, as well as a lengthy TV and movie career, including a recurring spot on "Only Murders in the Building."
It wasn't just the recurring cast who found success after "One of the Boys," though. The pilot, which aired as the 13th and final episode, featured first television appearances for Wendie Malick and Meg Ryan as dates for Carvey and Lane. Both Malick and Ryan have gone on to have lengthy careers, with Malick also finding TV success in shows like "Just Shoot Me" and "Shrinking."
Dana Carvey turned his time with Mickey Rooney into comedy gold years later
Dana Carvey and Nathan Lane recently reunited on the Fly on the Wall podcast to discuss the making of "One of the Boys," and the conversation quickly turned to working with Mickey Rooney, who once turned down the role of Archie Bunker. Carvey had memories of Rooney being eccentric and bombastic, characteristics that he turned into an impression of Rooney, which he used multiple times on "Saturday Night Live."
Lane also said Rooney could be a little odd, and overwhelmingly optimistic. "We were sitting together ... and he turned to us and said very quietly, 'This is going to be the biggest show in the history of television,'" Lane said on the podcast. "I thought 'He'll be lucky if they don't cancel this in the middle of filming this f—ing pilot.'" It turns out Lane's prediction was far more accurate, as the show struggled with ratings, finishing in 83rd place overall during the 1981-1982 season and getting canceled after 13 episodes.
Today, "One of the Boys" has largely been forgotten and has never been picked up by a streaming service. With no reruns on any of major networks, the only proof of its existence is on YouTube, where you can find all 13 episodes.