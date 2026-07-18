This Forgotten '80s Sitcom Launched The Careers Of Multiple A-List Actors

Several shows over the years have been breeding grounds for a new generation of talent. Usually, however, these series are well-remembered or highly thought of. That's what makes NBC's short-lived 1982 sitcom, "One of the Boys," stand out so much. The series, which TV Guide ranked as the 24th worst show of all time, starred the late Mickey Rooney as an elderly man who wanted to leave his retirement home and move in with his grandson. While Rooney was the biggest name at the time, it's the rest of the cast that's worth looking at today.

For starters, Rooney's grandson was played by Dana Carvey. This was Carvey's first starring role in a TV series, but it certainly wouldn't be his last. In 1986, he would begin a seven-year run on "Saturday Night Live," creating memorable characters like the Church Lady. Playing Carvey's roommate was Nathan Lane, in his first major television role. A decade later, he'd be nominated for his first Tony. Now, Lane has three Tony awards to his name, as well as a lengthy TV and movie career, including a recurring spot on "Only Murders in the Building."

It wasn't just the recurring cast who found success after "One of the Boys," though. The pilot, which aired as the 13th and final episode, featured first television appearances for Wendie Malick and Meg Ryan as dates for Carvey and Lane. Both Malick and Ryan have gone on to have lengthy careers, with Malick also finding TV success in shows like "Just Shoot Me" and "Shrinking."