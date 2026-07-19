Why Debra Messing Was Worried About Her Seinfeld Guest-Star Role

Most of Jerry's romances in NBC's "Seinfeld" end in disaster, but few of them collapse as suddenly as his relationship with Debra Messing's character. Messing played Beth Lukner, a woman introduced as a potential love interest for Jerry in her first episode (Season 7's "The Wait Out") before finally dating him in her second episode (Season 8's "The Yada Yada"). Beth seems like a relatively normal person until her final five seconds of screentime, where she makes a jarringly racist, anti-Semitic comment. "Dentists, who needs them?" she says to Jerry, who laughs before she adds, "Not to mention the Blacks and the Jews."

GQ published an article in 2015 about the several actresses who played Jerry's girlfriends; Messing told the author that, as excited as she was about starring in the hit sitcom so early in her career, she'd felt nervous about playing such a "horrendous human being." She felt "tormented at first" about the script for her second episode, recalling, "I think I even called my parents. I said, 'This is really funny. It's subversive and provocative, laugh-out-loud funny, but does it freak you out?'"

Messing added, "I put way too much thought into it! But at the end of the day, I'm an actress, this is the best show on television, and that line happens to be an enormously juicy moment."