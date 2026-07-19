This Laverne & Shirley Star Played His Character's Cousin On Another Happy Days Spinoff

"Laverne & Shirley," "Joanie Loves Chachi," — yes, even "Mork & Mindy" — those are just some of the best and worst spin-offs that sprung from "Happy Days" creator Garry Marshall's television universe of the 1970s. While some of those were recipes for success, there were also short-lived oddities that have slipped through the cracks of TV history. Case in point: "Blansky's Beauties."

If the title doesn't ring a bell, its cast list certainly will. The forgotten sitcom starred Nancy Walker as Nancy Blansky, a Las Vegas showgirl den mother who originally debuted on "Happy Days" as Howard Cunningham's cousin. While her introductory episode took place in the franchise's traditional 1950s setting, "Blansky's Beauties" made a jump forward into the then-present day of 1977.

This time shift created a rare and unique casting opportunity for the late "Happy Days" alum Eddie Mekka. At the exact same time he was playing the lovable "Big Ragoo," Carmine Ragusa, on the late '50s-set "Laverne & Shirley," Mekka joined "Blansky's Beauties" as a series regular, but not as an aged Carmine. This time he portrayed Joey DeLuca, an Oasis Hotel choreographer who happened to be Carmine's younger cousin. Since the show took place roughly 20 years in the future, it seems the show's creators saw no harm in maintaining the family resemblance and had Mekka pull double duty.